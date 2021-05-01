Twinsburg athletics roundup: Boys tennis tops Normandy

The Twinsburg boys tennis team bounced back from a narrow loss against Hudson on Monday with a win against Normandy on Tuesday.

The Tigers picked up a 4-1 win over Normandy. Brian Nesic (1-6, 6-2, 6-0) and Evan Bunker (6-1, 2-6, 6-4) earned wins in singles for Twinsburg. The doubles teams of Nate Wagner and Brock Woods (6-1, 2-6, 6-3) and Eric Bernhard and Pranav Duvvuri (6-0, 6-0) each earned wins as well.

Twinsburg dropped a narrow match to Hudson, 3-2, on Monday.

Twinsburg’s two wins in the match came in doubles courtesy of Nesic (6-3, 7-5) and Jake Terbeek (6-1, 6-2).

Twinsburg is now 7-7 overall.

BASEBALL

Twinsburg fell to Jackson 9-4 on Saturday, April 24. Jeremy Tonelli was 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple. Jack Lyden was 1-for-2 with two RBI. Chris Bryant was 2-for-4.

The Tigers also fell 9-5 against Stow on Wednesday after the Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-2 lead. Twinsburg scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the comeback attempt fell short.

Reggie Bussey was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Twinsburg also got multiple hits from Kaden Kimmel (2-for-4) and Kyan Barnes (2-for-3, double, RBI).

Twinsburg is now 9-7 overall and 3-4 in the Suburban League National Conference