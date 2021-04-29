Stow-Munroe Falls High School roundup: Kulke commits, baseball and girls lax win

Staff Report

Stow-Munroe Falls senior soccer player Nicholas Kuhlke committed to continue his academic and soccer careers Monday, as he signed with the University of Findlay.

Girls Lacrosse

Stow-Munroe girls lacrosse fell 15-6 against Magnificat April 17, but rebounded with with a 24-0 victory over Copley April 20. After the two blowouts, Stow pulled out a 13-12 win over Revere Tuesday.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-2.

Against Magnificat, Stow's Kenzie Gash had three goals on nine shots, while Cailah Nguyen had a goal on three shots and Jessie Kyer had two goals on four shots and two draw controls. Audrey Allendorf, Stella Boris and Brooke Moon each had an assist, while Amber Shinsky had one draw control.

Goalie Grace Stidham had 8 saves while giving up 15 goals.

In the game against Copley, Gash exploded for five goals on 13 shots with draw controls. Kyer and Boris each had four goals, while Emily Owens had goals on eight shots.

Dom Phillips-Mooney, Allendorf, Moon, Rachel Audet and Kelsey Kramer each with one goal. Shinsky added 4 draw controls along with a draw control by Kelsey Kramer.

In goal, Stidham earned her first career shutout

Moon led the Bulldogs against Revere with four goals on eight shots, while Cailah Nguyen had two goals on five shots and Kyer added a goal on 2 shots, a draw control and an assist.

Allendorf was all over the field with three goals on seven shots, two assists and two ground balls, while Boris had two goals and an assist.

Grace Stidham had eight saves.

Stow was set to make a trip to Erie, Pa. over the weekend.

BASEBALL

Following its loss to Nordonia Monday, the Bulldog baseball team rebounded with a 9-5 home win over Twinsburg. Stow improved to 6-8, 4-5 in the National Conference.

Stow jumped out to leads of 2-0 after one inning and 5-1 after three innings, before weathering a three-run seventh inning from the Tigers to win.

Senior pitcher Connor McCartney went the distance for Stow, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts. McCartney improved to 3-2.

The Bulldogs banged out 10 hits in the win, win, led by a huge afternoon from senior lead-off hitter Aidan Vober.

After hitting lead-off doubles in the first and third innings, both of which he later scored on, Vober blasted a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth.

Second baseman Nick Sackett also had a good day, hitting an RBI single in the third inning and a two-run single in the fourth.