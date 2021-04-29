Hudson Kiwanis starts construction on batting cage at Barlow Farm Park

Submitted Story

Kent Weeklies

In an effort led by the Kiwanis Club of Hudson, an outdoor batting cage is being constructed at Barlow Farm Park and donated to the City of Hudson. Several anonymous donors made contributions to fund the project, which is expected to be complete in May.

“This is a great addition to the park system in Hudson and a wonderful tool for Hudson Kiwanis Baseball players and other athletes,” said Craig Kowalski, who coordinated most of the planning, construction and assembly of the batting cage. “The cage will be better that what is available to some Division I college baseball programs. It is something Hudson will be very proud to have.”

Kowalski is also a volunteer coach for Hudson Kiwanis Baseball.

Located between the parking lot and the pond at Barlow Farm Park, the batting cage will be easily accessible from all four baseball fields at the park as well as those going to the park specifically to use the cage. It will be 70-feet long, will be equipped with artificial turf and can be divided into two sections so that multiple teams or groups can use the cage at the same time.

"We are very happy to help provide this great resource to the children of Hudson who are interested in furthering their baseball batting skills.“ said Barak Kraus, president of the Kiwanis Club of Hudson.

As is the case with ball diamonds and other facilities at Hudson City Parks, the batting cage will be available to reserve through the City of Hudson. Teams in the Hudson Kiwanis Baseball program will have reservations throughout the season.

The Kiwanis Club of Hudson takes on several-youth oriented initiatives on an annual basis including the funding of scholarships, contributions to various organizations within the Hudson City School District as well as the very popular youth baseball and basketball programs that includes hundreds of children each year.

Registration for Hudson Kiwanis Baseball remains open for those ages 5 to 18 and can be found at www.hudsonkiwanis.com.