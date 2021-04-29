Hudson athletics roundup: Boys lacrosse remains undefeated

The No. 4-ranked Hudson boys lacrosse team remains undefeated at 11-0 overall, and the highlight of the last week was a huge 13-12 win over top-ranked Dublin Jerome on Friday, April 23.

Alec Dickens led Hudson’s attack with four goals and three assists. Jack Jenkins recorded a hat trick and added two assists. Carter Vaillancourt added in two goals and two assists. Chase Weber added two goals and one assist. Adam Oscarson had a goal and an assist to round out the Hudson attack. Alex Movshin racked up eight saves in goal.

On Saturday, April 24, the Explorers topped Delaware Hayes. The 15-7 victory was icing on the cake for senior day.

Ian Ludewig scored five goals. Dickens and Jenkins each scored two goals and added an assist. Adam Oscarson scored a goal and had an assist. Weber, Matt Mehelic, Ty Koerbel, Griffin Liedel and Vaillancourt all scored goals as well. Andrew Oscarson notched one assist while Noah Atwood picked up two assists. Movshin recorded five saves in goal and got a rare goalie assist. JJ Wright secured 3 saves.

On Tuesday, Hudson also picked up a 12-2 win over Kent Roosevelt.

The girls lacrosse team earned a 14-9 win over Shaker Heights at home on Thursday, April 22.

Peyton Farley recorded seven goals to lead the Explorers’ attack. Maggie Murray added a hat trick. Sarah Lozina scored twice while Jamison Cart and Ryan St. Pierre both added one goal. Abby Moran, Emily Ritenour, and Kaci Ramlow all notched assists. Josephine Lawler recorded seven saves in goal.

On Saturday, April 24, the girls team fell to Dublin Jerome 17-14. Emma Palmer scored four goals while Farley recorded a hat trick and dished out three assists. Murray also had a hat trick. Cart scored twice while Ritenour scored a goal and an assist. Moran scored once while St. Pierre added an assist.

The Explorers bounced back with an 18-0 win over Kent Roosevelt on Tuesday. Palmer scored four goals to lead the attack. Farley and Cart each recorded hat tricks. Ramlow, Ritenour and St. Pierre each scored two goals. Moran and Grace Kempf added one goal apiece.

The girls’ squad is now 8-3 overall.

BASEBALL

The Hudson baseball team earned a 9-1 win against North Royalton on Thursday, April 22.

Hudson scored all nine of its runs in the first two innings. The Explorers got two RBI apiece from Drew Lightner, JT Fabian and Charlie Damante. Sam Scharville, Preston Surace and Carter Buzzelli each added one RBI. Aiden Bangos pitched a complete game for Hudson relinquishing two hits, one unearned run, two walks and striking out four.

On Friday, April 23, the Explorers lost 6-1 against North Canton Hoover. The OHSBCA No. 11-ranked team in the state scored three runs in both the first and six innings.

Hudson got just four hits total in the game and committed two errors. Scharville (1-for-2) drove in Hudson’s only run in the bottom of the first inning. Wyatt Prado had a multi-hit afternoon (2-for-2), and Surace had the other hit for Hudson.

On Monday, the Explorers notched a 4-2, 10-inning win over North Royalton. Hudson scored two runs in the 10th inning to pull ahead. Hudson got three RBI from Scharville (2-for-4) and also got three hits from Lightner (3-for-4).

Hudson got solid defensive plays from Surace in the bottom of second, Prado in the third, and Lightner in the fifth with a diving catch.

North Royalton’s Gavin Jones went eight innings on the mound and gave up two runs on seven hits, but Hudson’s Bangos held his own in the start giving up five hits, two runs, one walk and striking out two in five innings. Reliever Charlie Draper (2-1) picked up the win for the Explorers, pitching four shutout innings and striking out three while relinquishing just two hits.

On Tuesday, the Explorers got a 4-1 win over Cuyahoga Falls. Buzzelli, Scharville and Mawby all drove in runs for the Explorers. Scharville had a multi-hit game (2-for-3) in the win.

Jack Florig (4-1) pitched a complete game giving up six hits and one earned run while striking out seven.

On Wednesday Hudson topped Falls again, 3-2. Buzzelli (2-for-3) drove in one run for Hudson. The only other Hudson player to record a hit was Scharville (1-for-2). Draper pitched 6 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out nine.

Hudson is now 9-6 overall and 6-3 in the Suburban League National Conference.

SOFTBALL

The Hudson softball team earned three shutout wins this week.

The Explorers got started with a 10-0, five-inning win over North Royalton on Monday.

Ava Butina (2-for-3) recorded three RBI. Kaia Mack, Paige Albrecht, Maddie Roukey, and Aubrey Hill also each drove in runs. In addition to Butina’s multi-hit game, Hudson also got two hits from Laurel Gomersal (2-for-3).

On the mound, Roukey relinquished three hits and one walk while striking out nine in five innings.

Hudson followed up that big win with a 12-0 victory over Twinsburg on Tuesday.

The offensive highlight of the evening came courtesy of Gomersal, who hit a three-run homer, her second long ball of the year. She ended the day 2-for-6 at the plate. Hudson also got two RBI from Katie Carrillo (3-for-5). Roukey went 3-for-5 at the plate and drove in a run. Butina also had a multi-hit day (2-for-3) with an RBI. Kylee Koelsch, Julia Noble, Delaney O’Connell and Nora Howard all drove in runs for Hudson.

Roukey once again pitched a complete game, giving up just five hits and fanning 10 batters in the win.

The Explorers got yet another shutout win on Wednesday, when they topped Cuyahoga Falls 12-0 on the road.

Erin Malaska (1-for-2) drove in three runs for Hudson. O'Connell (1-for-1) and Koelsch (2-for-4) each drove in two runs.

Hudson also got RBIs from Mack (2-for-4), Roukey (3-for-4) and Carrillo (1-for-4).

The Explorers are now 8-1 in the SLNC.

TENNIS

The Hudson boys tennis team picked up a 3-2 win over Twinsburg on Monday night. Hudson’s Patrick Li picked up a win in singles for the Explorers (6-1, 6-0). Hudson also swept the doubles matches with teams of Nicholas Pineau and Will Chandler (7-6, 6-3) and Ben Fisher and Asher Chluda (6-3, 6-1) winning in two sets.

Hudson also picked up a 4-1 win over Stow on Tuesday. Charlie Yurak (7-5, 6-1), Ryan Pappano (6-3, 7-5), and Li (6-1, 6-2) all earned wins in singles for the Explorers. The doubles team of Fisher and Chluda also earned a win (6-1, 6-1).

Hudson is 6-7 overall and 4-2 in the SLNC.