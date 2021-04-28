Tallmadge softball gets wins over Mogadore, Kent Roosevelt, Copley

The Tallmadge softball team picked up three wins over the last week against Mogadore, Kent Roosevelt and Copley.

Nine hits were not enough for the Blue Devils in a 12-6 loss to Ellet on Thursday, April 22.

With a 7-5 lead going into the top of the seventh, Ellet broke the game open with five runs.

Tallmadge got RBIs from Marley Queen, Ashlyn Severns, Zoe Rensel, Samira Dadich and Emma Garbinsky. Rensel was 3-for-4, while both Queen and Severns were 2-for-4.

The Blue Devils went on to split a doubleheader with Mogadore on Saturday.

Tallmadge won game one 7-3, thanks in large part to five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The offensive highlight of the game was a two-run homer by sophomore Jocelyn Caffelle in the sixth inning on a 2-2 count. She was 1-for-1 at the plate as a pinch hitter.

Tallmadge also got three RBI from Lexi Gray, who was 1-for-3 with a double. Rensel and Chloie Brown each recorded two hits apiece. Riley Jackson got the win on the mound giving up six hits, two earned runs and three walks while striking out five in seven innings.

Tallmadge dropped game two, 9-7. A slugfest, Mogadore had 12 hits while Tallmadge had 11. The biggest difference in the game was Mogadore’s three home runs. Tallmadge got two RBI from Severns (2-for-2) and another from Brown (2-for-4). Queen and Dadich also each had two hits apiece.

The Blue Devils rebounded with an 8-0 win over Kent Roosevelt on Monday.

Talmadge led 1-0 after the top of the sixth inning, and recorded seven runs in the top of the seventh. Rensel (1-for-4) hit her ninth home run of the year, a three-run shot in the final inning. Hudson also got three RBI from Brown (1-for-3), and one RBI apiece from Severns and Dadich.

Mia Zappola got the win on the mound, relinquishing just two hits and three walks while striking out six in a complete-game shutout.

On Tuesday, Tallmadge picked up a 12-5 win over Copley.

Jackson, a freshman, pitched her way out of a bases-loaded, no-outs situation in the top of the fifth, relinquishing just one run. The Tallmadge offense scored six runs over the next two innings to open up a big lead.

Jackson gave up six hits, three walks and three earned runs while striking out nine in the win.

Offensively, Dadich (2-for-4) drove in three runs for the Blue Devils. Tallmadge got two RBI apiece from Queen (2-for-2) and Garbinsky (2-for-4). Brown (1-for-4) and Lexi Gray (2-for-4) each drove in a run.