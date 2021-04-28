Hudson girls track and field tops Cuyahoga Falls

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Hudson girls track and field team dominated Suburban League National Conference rival Cuyahoga Falls 92-45 April 27 on the road.

“The girls had a good meet overall,” Explorers head coach Jeff Hildebrand said. “Big points were achieved in all three of the disciplines, including field events, sprinters and the distance group.”

The meet started off well as Emma Hannan, Story Jones, Nataleigh Nigrelli and Jordyn Hopgood teamed to capture the 3,200-meter relay.

“The girls ran a strong race to win convincingly,” said Hildebrand.

The hurdlers swept the 100 with Klaudia Kosa, returning from injury, finishing first, Naveah Harvey finishing second and Annika Kippley placing third.

The 300 hurdles was another sweep by Lily Swain, Ellie Gallagher and Kippley.

Freshman Kristine Roegner placed second in both the 100 and 200.

“Kristine continued an impressive season,” Hildebrand said.

The 1,600 was dominated by Hudson with a sweep by Hannan, Hopgood and Ashley Root. Hannan also placed third in the 400.

Sydney Gallagher had another impressive day in winning both the 800 and placing second in a tie with Brenna Beucler in the 3,200. Sarah Weldon finished third in the 800, and then she came back to win convincingly in the 3,200.

The field events had a fine meet with Veronica Church capturing the discus, while Sarah Lyons placed third. Grace Merrick finished second in both the shot put and discus.

The pole vault crew swept the event with Cecily Merrick getting first followed by Swain and Lindsey Havens.

Emma Beseda jumped to a first place finish in the high jump with Abby Young finishing second.

Senior Holly Smith finished third in the long jump with a personal-best performance.

The meet ended with a nice result by the young 1,600 relay of Ruby Jacops, Margaret Chen, Jocelyn Oh and Ellie Gallagher.

“We’re finally getting healthy across some much needed events, and we continue to gain confidence going into the last few dual meets of the year,” said Hildebrand. “The girls seem to be on track for peaking at the right time.”