Colin Pierce stands out for Hudson boys track in win over Falls

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Colin Pierce had such a magnificent day April 27 during the Hudson boys track and field team’s 114-23 rout at Suburban League National Conference rival Cuyahoga Falls that his personal-best time of 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash was not even his best finish of the meet.

Pierce, a junior, finished second in the 100, but he bettered that by capturing the 200 with a time of 22.9. He was also the anchor of the 400 relay’s first-place finish with a time of 44.7 and was a member of the winning 800 relay.

The Explorers upped both their overall and conference records to 5-0.

“Colin had a great day. He was very strong right from the start,” Hudson head coach Mark McConnell said. “He had a really great 100 and he finished off his day with a big win in the 200. He pulled away at the end and secured a good win in the 200. He took really good advantage of the conditions and was strong and confident. He knew what he wanted to do and took care of business for us.

“He’s had a great season. He’s been either our number one or number two sprinter at virtually every invitational or dual meet. He’s been very reliable and very strong for us all season.”

According to McConnell, Pierce has a great mind for the sport.

“Colin has phenomenal talent and speed, but that doesn’t get you anywhere if you don’t have the mental part of it. He’s probably one of our most mentally tough sprinters,” said the coach. “He never makes excuses, he always gives maximum effort and he has a lot of drive and motivation within himself that honestly you really can’t coach. That’s just kind of the kid he is. He’s an awesome athlete and really good to coach because of that motivation and drive. Every day is an opportunity for him to get better is what he likes to think. He works hard every day to be the best that he can.

“It’s night and day how much faster Colin has gotten since his freshman year. Two years of development … he plays football in the fall … and growing up and getting stronger have really played a good role for him. He’s gotten to be a much stronger, better runner because of that.”

McConnell noted that Pierce is a vocal leader of the team.

“Colin is definitely not afraid to voice his opinion on how things are going, and he’s always trying to do what’s right,” he said.

According to his coach, Pierce has a chance to have a memorable month of May and possibly even June.

“He’s definitely one of our guys who is going to have a shot of going to regionals in all of his events and possibly farther, and doing some damage while he’s there,” he said. “We’re excited to see how it goes.”