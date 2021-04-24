Twinsburg athletics roundup: Baseball, tennis pick up wins

The Twinsburg varsity baseball team picked up two wins over the last week.

The Tigers picked up a 9-6 win over Shaker Heights on Saturday, April 17 to kick things off. The host Tigers jumped out to a 9-2 lead after four innings.

Kaden Kimmel picked up the win on the mound, his first of the year. Jeremy Tonelli was 1-for-2 with a double, and also scored two runs and stole one base. Kyan Barnes was 2-for-2 and drove in three runs, scored twice, and stole a base.

On Monday, the Tigers got a 6-4 win over Nordonia, scoring four runs in the fifth inning. Henry Holman improved to 3-0 picking up the win on the mound.

Chris Bryant was 2-for-3, while Kimmel was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBI. Max Hollan picked up his second save of the year.

Twinsburg’s win streak came to an ending on Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to North Royalton.

Reggie Bussey drove in the lone run for the Tigers and was 1-for-3. Tonelli was 1-for-2 and Jeremy Soppel was 1-for-1. Dalton Kereky picked up the loss on the mound.

Twinsburg is now 9-4 overall and 3-2 in the Suburban League National Conference.

TENNIS

The Tigers picked up a 3-2 victory over Stow on Monday.

Brian Nesic (6-2, 6-2) and Jake Terbeek (7-5, 6-0) were victorious in singles in two sets each. In doubles, the team of Pranav Duvvuri and Evan Bunker eked out a win for the Tigers (6-0, 6-3).

Twinsburg picked up another 3-2 victory on Tuesday against North Royalton. Nesic (6-3, 6-2) and Terbeek (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) each picked up wins in singles. The doubles team of Brock Woods and Nate Wagner also won in two sets (6-0, 6-2).

On Friday, the Tigers fell 3-2 to Wadsworth. Nesic (6-1, 7-5) and Terbeek (6-2, 6-0) got the two wins for Twinsburg in two sets each.

The Tigers are now 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the SLNC.