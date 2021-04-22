Hudson's Kevin Toth hungry to advance to track and field regionals

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Kevin Toth barely missed qualifying for regionals in both the shot put and discus two years ago.

The Hudson senior is hungry to advance to the regional level this season.

“Kevin was already really motivated going into last year to do better than he did his sophomore year, but then we lost the season because of COVID,” Explorers head coach Mark McConnell said. “He’s showing us what he’s got. I’d say he has a fair shot of advancing to regionals in both events this season. It will come down to how he executes that day, but we’re moving in the right direction to get ready for that.”

According to McConnell, Toth has improved from two years ago even through his distances do not show it.

“Kevin is definitely starting this season at a better place than he has in the past because he’s older and stronger,” said the coach. “I think the season looks good for him.”

Toth got off to a rocky start this season due to a wrist injury.

“We’ve been bringing Kevin back slowly, and so far, from what we’ve seen since he started throwing again, it’s been good,” McConnell said. “Things are starting to happen the way we want them to. It’s been nice to see him throwing again.”

Toth’s latest exploits in the throwing department came April 21 during a 114.5-22.5 Hudson rout at home of Suburban League National Conference rival North Royalton. The Explorers improved to 4-0 both overall and in the National Conference.

Toth captured the shot put with a throw of 47 feet. He finished second in the discus.

“It was Kevin’s first time he was able to throw the shot put this season. It was impressive,” said the coach. “He had the opportunity to throw this meet, and he really let it go. He was confident. Probably part of it was not having any other marks yet this season, so he was really going into it just to kind of see what happened, and he really threw it. He had a great day.”

According to McConnell, Toth is an incredibly strong individual.

“Kevin is also an offensive lineman in football [he received a full ride to play tackle for Rutgers], so he’s big and strong,” he said. “That’s a huge advantage he has in the throwing events. He’s also a veteran being a senior. He has that mental edge, he knows what to expect, he’s prepared, he’s done it before, he has a lot of experience. With that experience comes confidence, and that’s an advantage he has over younger, less experienced throwers.”

Toth is a team leader.

“Kevin is always talking to the guys, giving them feedback and helping out some of the younger guys to help them out and get them better.

“He’s a pretty coachable kid, too. He’s working hard and doing his best to get to where he wants to be.”