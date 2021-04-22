Hudson HEAT swimmers excel in Age Group Meet

Submitted Story

Kent Weeklies

It’s fair to say that the past year has rocked the boat — but members of the Hudson Explorers Aquatic Team proved that even through rough waters, they can still rock the pool.

HEAT swimmers took to the water March 7th for the Age Group Spectacular meet at Twinsburg’s Fitness Center. The meet, which was a lead up to the Lake Erie Junior Olympic competition the following weekend, gave the team an opportunity to do something that’s been something of a rarity the past year: race.

“I was really impressed with our kids and families, the way they handled all the schedule changes, protocol additions, and just the numerous challenges that were made during the season,” said HEAT Head Coach Matt Davis.

Age Group Head Coach Josh Forsythe agreed.

“It probably goes without saying that most of us will remember this Covid plagued season for years to come,” said Forsythe. “I hope that its memory serves as a well of strength for our kids. A reminder that they can make it through anything life throws at them.”

HEAT swimmers and coaches are now gearing up for a spring and summer season that could look closer to normal, following a year of COVID-related challenges. Details on summer tryouts and registration for HEAT’s year-round competitive team and its summer recreational league will be available by mid-May on the team’s website, HudsonHEAT.com.

The following HEAT swimmers earned top-3 finishes in individual events, by age group:

Girls

8 & Under Age Division

Zoe Badziong, 7, 50 breaststroke, third, 1:01.15; 100 freestyle, third, 1:44.60

Amelia Wojnowski, 8, 200 freestyle, first, 3:40.73

10 & Under Age Division

Lena Clifford, 10, 50 breaststroke, third, 46.83

Abigail O’Connell, 10, 100 individual medley, second, 1:32.52; 50 breaststroke, second, 42.58; 50 freestyle, second, 35.61

11-12 Age Division

Brooke Bezdek, 12, 50 butterfly, second, 35.48

Sofia Bonanno, 12, 100 backstroke, second, 1:19.42

Ellie Gullett, 12, 100 butterfly, first, 1:48.35

Elizabeth Thompson, 12, 200 individual medley, first, 3:26.17

13-14 Age Division

Natani Agee, 13, 200 backstroke, third, 3:01.78

Payton Pelkowski, 13, 100 backstroke, second, 1:10.78; 100 freestyle, second, 1:07.29

Libby Thomas, 13, 100 freestyle, first, 1:06.11; 200 freestyle, third, 2:21.95; 50 freestyle, third, 29.79

Grace Swartzendruber, 14, 100 backstroke, third, 1:16.48; 100 freestyle, third, 1:07.31

Boys

8 & Under Age Division

Jackson Hoover, 8, 50 backstroke, third, 50.64; 50 freestyle, third, 45.33; 100 freestyle, third, 1:44.17

11-12 Age Division

Ben Ackerman, 11, 100 freestyle, third, 1:06.40; 200 freestyle, third, 2:23.41

Jeffrey Thompson, 12, 50 backstroke, third, 36.27; 100 backstroke, third, 1:22.72

13-14 Age Division

Noah Bartlett, 13, 200 butterfly, first, 2:41.22

Luc Hancsak, 13, 100 backstroke, third, 1:23.62

Niko Valenzuela, 13, 100 butterfly, second, 1:27.71