Tallmadge roundup: Blue Devils earn win against Highland, drop three in a row

The Tallmadge varsity softball team picked up a win against Highland on Friday, April 16 before dropping three straight games later in the week to Stow, South Range and Revere.

The Blue Devils topped Highland 11-5 as the Tallmadge offense proved to be too much for the Hornets.

The Blue Devils got multiple hits from Marley Queen (3-for-5), Ashlyn Severns (3-for-5), Zoe Rensel (2-for-4), Lani Gray (2-for-3) and Chloie Brown (3-for-4). Lani Gray had three RBI while Lexi Gray, Queen, and Brown each added two. Queen and Lani Gray each hit home runs.

Tallmadge dropped two games to Stow and South Range on Saturday, April 17, in the “Play for Doug” event honoring the late Stow coach Doug Hawkins.

In the first game the Bulldogs got a 5-4 walk-off, extra-innings win over the Blue Devils, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth. The game was tied at two at the end of the fifth inning, ultimately sending the contest into extras..

Tallmadge got RBIs from Emma Garbinsky and Lexi Gray. Severns and Lauren Adolph each recorded two hits.

Tallmadge dropped the second game to South Range, 9-3. Rensel, a sophomore, hit her eighth home run of the year in the loss. Rensel, Lexi Gray, and Brown were the only Tallmadge players to record hits in the game.

On Monday, the Blue Devils were shutout by Revere, 8-0. Revere starting pitcher Shannon Appel relinquished just one hit and struck out 11 batters in a dominating start.

Rensel was the lone Tallmadge player to record a hit in the game, ending the day 1-for-3 in the loss.

TENNIS

The Tallmadge boys tennis team earned a 4-1 win over Barberton on Wednesday. Sam Suber defeated Coby Kamp in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 6-2) while Brandon Blatt defeated Brian Davidson (6-2, 6-4) to pick up singles wins for the Blue Devils. Dylon Donnell fell to Barberton's Andrew Stefan in the other singles match (1-6, 0-6).

In doubles, the team of Reece Perry and Joey Williamson defeated Barberton's Bennett Miller and Logan Mitchell (6-2 6-4). Carson Cowley and Isaac Alberts were also victorious for Tallmadge topping the duo of Thomas Patalon and Ryan Owen (6-2 6-1).

Tallmadge is now 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the Suburban League American conference