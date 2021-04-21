Hudson girls track gets win over North Royalton

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Hudson girls track and field team dominated Suburban League National Conference rival North Royalton 88-49 April 21 in a home meet while battling through tough elements.

“I’m extremely proud of all the girls as they dealt very well with lots of adversity,” Explorers head coach Jeff Hildebrand said. “The weather was very cold and we are still dealing with some injuries to key elements of the team.

“The girls were able to block out the negative circumstances and keep their focus. They have much to be proud of considering their challenges. They have an elite mindset that will serve them well in the future.”

The meet began in typical fashion as Sydney Gallagher, Sarah Weldon, Riley Gaynor and Brenna Beucler teamed to capture the 3,200-meter relay.

“The girls had a strong race and won convincingly,” said Hildebrand.

Kristine Roegner won the 100 dash. Maggie Rischitelli finished second. Roegner also won the 200 and Holly Smith placed third.

The 1,600 was dominated by Hudson with a sweep by Beucler, Gallagher and Weldon. Beucler also won the 400 dash with Tori Liesen placing third.

Lily Swain won the 300 hurdles.

Emmaline Hannan captured both the 800 and 3,200.

“Emmaline had another spectacular meet,” Hildebrand said.

Also placing in the 800 were Jordyn Hopgood and Story Jones. Hopgood finished second in the 3,200, while Lena Clemens was third.

The field events had a strong day with Grace Merrick winning both the shot put and discus. Senior Veronica Church finished second in the discus.

The pole vault crew swept the event with Lindsey Havens getting the win followed by Swain and Cecily Merrick.

Merrick also placed second in the long jump. Neveah Harvey finished second in the high jump.

The meet concluded with a dominating performance by the 1,600 relay team of Hannan, Hopgood, Jones and Ruby Jacobs.