Hudson athletics roundup: Softball avenges lone conference loss with win over Wadsworth

Hudson softball avenged its lone conference loss of the season on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Wadsworth on the road.

The Explorers (8-3, 4-1 Suburban League National Conference) got seven shutout innings from starting pitcher and Bucknell commit Maddie Roukey. She relinquished just four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Hudson got RBI doubles from both Katie Carrillo and Ava Butina, driving in runs in the first and fifth inning. Laurel Gomersal turned in a multi-hit afternoon (2-for-4) as well for the Explorers.

Earlier this season, Hudson fell to Wadsworth 7-4 in their only conference defeat of the year.

BASEBALL

Hudson baseball notched two wins over the last week improving to 6-5 on the season and 3-3 in the conference.

On Thursday, April 15, the Explorers picked up a 9-7 win over Nordonia. Johnny MacKay was 2-for-4 at the plate and recorded four RBI. Carter Buzzelli was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Jack Florig picked up his second win of the year on the mound pitching 2 2/3 innings in relief. He relinquished one hit and struck out four.

On Friday the Explorers fell 16-3 to visiting Avon, in what was a tight game until the very last inning.

Hudson’s Connor Rubin tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning with a suicide squeeze to bring Drew Lightner home.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, a controversial call at first base was eventually overturned by the home plate umpire. On an infield grounder by Avon, Hudson shortstop Preston Surace threw across the diamond to an outstretched Corey Strazek at first. The base umpire called the out, but after a lengthy appeal, the home plate umpire ruled that Strazek was off base. Avon scored 13 runs after the call.

Lightner was a perfect 3-for-3 in the game with an RBI. The only other Hudson player to record a hit in the game was Sam Scharville (1-for-4).

The Explorers rebounded with a 5-3 win over Nordonia on Tuesday.

On the mound, the first two Knights hitters earned hits against Florig (3-1) before he settled in. Surace and Wyatt Prado recorded an inning ending-double play, and the Explorers escaped bases loaded having only given up two runs.

Florig went 5 1/3 innings and gave up just those two hits, two earned runs, three walks and struck out four. MacKay earned his second save of the year.

Trailing 2-1, the Explorers scored three runs in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead. MacKay and Lightner each recorded an RBI for Hudson. Surace and Prado each got hits in the contest as well.

LACROSSE

The Hudson boys lacrosse team topped Lakewood St. Edward 15-6 on Friday, April 16. Alec Dickens scored seven goals and handed out two assists. Ian Ludewig had a hat trick while Adam Oscarson scored twice. Colin Peel and Chase Weber each recorded one goal and one assist. Carter Vallaincout scored a goal and recorded two assists to round out the scoring for the Explorers.

Hudson followed up its big win against St. Ed's with a 13-2 win over Wadsworth on Monday night.

On Saturday, April 17, the girls team fell 17-9 to Medina. Peyton Farley scored five goals to lead Hudson's attack. Maggie Murray scored two goals while Emily Ritenour and Jamison Cart also added Explorer goals.

TENNIS

Hudson topped Nordonia on Friday, April 16, 5-0. Charlie Yurak (6-4, 7-5), Ryan Pappano (6-4, 6-2) and Patrick Li (6-0, 6-1) all got wins in two sets in singles.

In doubles, teams of Nicholas Pineau and Will Chandler (6-1, 6-3) and James Tong and Asher Chluda (6-1, 6-4) got wins for the Explorers.

Tennis got another 5-0 win on Monday over Cuyahoga Falls. Winning in singles in two sets each were Yurak (6-1, 6-0), Pappano (6-1, 6-1) and Li (6-0, 6-1).

In doubles, Pineau and Chandler (6-1, 6-4) and Ben Fisher and Chluda (6-0,6-0) won in two sets as well.

On Tuesday, the Explorers narrowly topped St. Vincent-St. Mary, 3-2. Li prevailed in singles (6-0, 6-2).

Hudson swept the doubles matches getting wins from teams of Pineau and Tong (6-1, 6-2) and Fisher and Chluda (6-1. 6-2).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Hudson boys volleyball team defeated Hoban in four sets on Saturday, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23).