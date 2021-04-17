Twinsburg athletics roundup: Baseball earns five wins highlighting the week

The Twinsburg varsity baseball team highlighted performances by Tiger teams over the last week, earning five wins from April 10-16.

The Tigers are now 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the Suburban League National Conference.

Twinsburg started off the week by earning two wins in a doubleheader with Painesville Riverside on Saturday, April 10.

The Tigers won 10-2 in game one and then earned a narrow 6-5 win in the second game.

In game one, Reggie Bussey was 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Kaden Kimmel was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI. Gavin McCoy was 1-for-3 with a solo home run, and Henry Holman was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Jeremy Tonelli got the win on the mound, his first win of the year.

In the second game Twinsburg scored all six of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Kyan Barnes was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Max Hollan was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Tonelli was 1-for-3 with a double. Dalton Kereky was the winning pitcher.

The Tigers also topped Cuyahoga Falls on Tuesday night with a 6-2 win. Twinsburg got off to a fast start scoring three runs in the first inning.

Holman got the win on the mound improving to 2-0, relinquishing just two hits and fanning five batters in five innings. Kereky earned the save and recorded two strikeouts.

Tonelli was 1-for- 2 at the plate with two RBI. Chris Bryant was 1-for-2 and reached base two additional times after being hit by pitches.

On Wednesday, the Tigers got another win over the Black Tigers, 5-3. Again, Twinsburg got three first-inning runs.

Bussey was 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, and a stolen base. Jeff Romano was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Kimmel was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Hollan pitched three innings in relief and , four strikeouts to pick up his first win of the year.

The following day, Twinsburg fell 16-5 to North Royalton. The Bears scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning to expand their 6-5 lead and run-rule the Tigers.

Bussey was 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Tonelli was also 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

On Friday, the Tigers edged out a narrow 7-6 victory over Solon. Tonelli was 1-for-4 with an RBI double, and pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out five to pick up his second win of the year on the mound. Holman picked up the save.

Kimmel was 1-for-2 with an RBI double. McCoy was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Hollan also recorded a double.

Twinsburg went up 7-3 in the game and withstood a late rally by the Comets, who scored three runs over the final two innings.

TENNIS

The Twinsburg boys fell 5-0 against Highland on Tuesday night. Brian Nesic, Sid Jhaveri, and Sid Kusumanchi all competed in singles. Teams of Nate Wagner and Brock Woods and Rainier Soetanto and Kevin Lin competed in doubles for the Tigers.

On Wednesday, the Tigers also fell to Brecksville, 4-1. Nesic got the lone win for Twinsburg in the match in singles in thre (6-3, 2-6, 6-2).

Twinsburg is 4-5 and 2-1 in the Suburban League.