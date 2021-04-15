Tallmadge softball gets walk-off, run-rule win over Barberton

Tallmadge softball earned a 14-4 win over Barberton on Wednesday, run-ruling the Magics in the fifth inning in walk-off fashion.

The Blue Devils (8-4, 2-2 Suburban League American Conference) led 12-4 going into the fifth inning. Marley Queen got on base with a single, and was driven in by a double from Zoe Rensel to expand Tallmadge's lead to nine.

Lani Gray got an RBI double in the next at-bat to record the walk-off win.

"Lani's really showed up this season," coach Brittany Lightel said. "She didn't have any varsity experience before this season but you would never guess. She carries herself like she has been on varsity four years. So I'm really proud of her for stepping up and she's owning it. She's owning being a seniors and I'm glad she got to end the game that way."

Tallmadge scored eight runs in the second inning to build an 11-0 lead.

Lightel said she continues to be happy with her team's aggressiveness, especially running the bases. They recorded 10 stolen bases in the game.

"A lot of it stems from we're quick," Lightel said. "I've kind of gotten that into my mind. We're just going to keep going and keep running until someone throws us out. That's how I visualize it and I amp them up to tell them to go and they want to go. So many of them have natural athletic ability, they read the ball so well and want to run. Their first instinct is to go."

Rensel led the way with four RBI, going 3-for-4 at the plate. She also hit her eighth home run of the year in the second inning.

Gray added in two RBI and was 2-for-4. Lexi Gray was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Chloie Brown was 2-for-2.

Riley Jackson got the win on the mound, giving up six hits and four earned runs with four walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

On Tuesday, the Blue Devils fell 3-1 to Copley on the road. Tallmadge’s lone run was driven in by Lani Gray (1-for-3) in the fourth inning.

Copley pitcher Cassie Bauer relinquished just six hits and struck out four. She also hit a solo home run.

Tallmadge recorded a 5-3 win over Aurora on Thursday, April 8, as Aurora hit two home runs but committed eight errors.

Tallmadge scored all five runs from the third to fifth innings, as Zoe Rensel recorded an RBI and went 1-for-3 at the plate.

On Friday, April 9, the Blue Devils fell to Ursuline 10-3 as the Irish recorded 14 hits.

Tallmadge got two RBI from Marley Queen. Ashlyn Severns was the only Tallmadge player with multiple hits (2-for-4).

The game was a close one with Tallmadge trialing 3-2 going into the sixth inning. Ursuline scored seven runs over the last two innings.

Tallmadge bounced back on Saturday, April 10 with a 9-0 win over Ellet, scoring six runs over the first three innings. The Blue Devils got two RBI apiece from Lani Gray and Jocelyn Caffelle (2-for-4).

Lexi Gray went 3-for-4 at the plate.

Jackson got the win on the mound relinquishing two hits and striking out 11 in seven innings.