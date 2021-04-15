Hudson girls track and field gets dramatic win over Nordonia

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Hudson girls track and field team had a dramatic 69-68 victory Wednesday at Suburban League National Conference rival Nordonia when Sydney Gallagher, Brenna Beucler, Emma Hannan and Victoria Liesen teamed to capture the last event, the 1,600-meter relay.

“Nordonia is usually the team to beat in the league along with Twinsburg, so a win against them is always a quality win,” Explorers head coach Jeff Hildebrand said. “Again, this was another complete team win. Obviously, when you win by one point, the performance of every girl was critical to the team’s success.”

Grace Merrick won the discus and finished second in the shot put. Veronica Church placed third in the discus.

Also in the field events, Sam Sigler finished second in the pole vault with a personal-best leap of 10 feet, 6 inches. Cecily Merrick finished third in the pole vault and second in the long jump.

In the high jump, Abby Young and Neveah Harvey tied for third with leaps of 4-6.

Hannan won the 1600 and finished second in the 400. Gallagher won the 800 and was second in the 3,200. Liesen finished third in the 400.

Beucler won the 3,200 and placed a close second in the 800, while Sarah Weldon placed third in both the 1,600 and 800.

The 3,200 relay team of Hannan, Ruby Jacops, Ashley Root and Story Jones won convincingly. Jones also was second in the 1,600.

The sprinters were led by senior Gabby Offredo, who finished third in the 100 and helped the 800 relay to a victory along with Marita Johnson, Kristine Roegner and Holly Smith.

In the hurdles Lily Swain finished second in the 300, and Harvey placed second in the 100.

“It is great to know that our team is having success even though some key members are dealing with injuries,” said Hildebrand. “If we can get healthy by May, we have a chance to have a real strong postseason once again."