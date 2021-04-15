Hudson athletics roundup: Softball tops Stow, Brecksville

Hudson softball topped Stow on Wednesday night, 9-5 on the road, picking up a Suburban League National Conference win.

Katie Carrillo drove in three runs and was 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Explorers (7-3, 4-1). Maddie Roukey and Laurel Gomersal each drove in two runs apiece. Kaia Mack was also 3-for-4.

Roukey pitched a complete game and relinquished seven hits and one earned run. She struck out eight, and improved to 7-3 on the year.

Hudson topped Brecksville 9-5 for another big SLNC win on Thursday, April 8.

Gomersal led Hudson at the plate with three doubles in four at-bats. She also drove in three runs. Mack also went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Roukey was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Julia Noble recorded the other RBI for Hudson and was 2-for-4.

On the mound, Roukey struck out 11, relinquishing six hits and five unearned runs (due to five Hudson errors) to pick up her sixth win of the year.

“It's really big for us as a team,” Gomersal said after topping Brecksville. “We're all really talented individually, but when we come together and beat a really good team it just means so much. And especially to us captains, I know me and Maddie and Julia are so proud of everyone coming together even when they scored four runs in that one inning, and it was down pouring. We kept going. Even though they scored more after that it was still super big for us as a team.”

BASEBALL

Hudson baseball picked up a 5-1 win over Brunswick playing in the “Power of Pink” jerseys game on Friday, April 9.

Pitcher Aiden Bangos earned his first varsity win on the mound pitching four innings in relief, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out eight.

Flashy defense up the middle by sophomore Preston Surace and junior Wyatt Prado backed the pitching trio of Bangos, Shane Kilfoyle and Seth Draper, who combined to only allow one hit.

Hudson scored all five of their runs in innings 3, 4 and 5.

Offensively Prado, Surace and Carter Buzzelli all drove in runs. Corey Strazek went 2-for-3 at the plate as well for Hudson.

On Monday, the Explorers gave up three unearned runs in the first inning in a 5-1 loss to Brecksville. Buzzelli drove in Hudson’s lone run of the game on a ground out to first in the third inning.

Hudson managed only three hits against Brecksville starter Max Hartland (3-0), with Sam Scharville, JT Fabian and Surace all making contact.

The Explorers picked up their second straight loss against the Bees on Tuesday, falling 1-0.

Brecksville scored an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Bees' Tommy Barth reached base on an error, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and ultimately scored on a fielder’s choice.

In the pitcher’s duel, Bangos struck out three, walked two, and only relinquished one hit. Hudson got hits from Scharville and Drew Lightner.

The Explorers are now 4-4 on the year and 1-3 in the SLNC.

LACROSSE

The girls’ lacrosse team bounced back from its first loss of the 2021 season with a 12-10 win over Olentangy Liberty on Saturday. Peyton Farley scored four goals and added two assists to lead the attack. Emily Ritenour and Emma Palmer each scored a pair of goals, with Ritenour adding an assist.

Jamison Cart, Sarah Lozina, Maggie Murray, and Ryan St. Pierre each added goals.

The boys’ team picked up an 11-10 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier on Saturday, April 10. Alec Dickens scored five goals and recorded four assists. Jack Jenkins added two goals and two assists. Chase Weber, Ian Ludewig, Griffin Liedel and Colin Peel each had one goal and one assist. Alex Movshin recorded 15 saves.

The Hudson boys also picked up a 20-1 win over Copley on Monday night.

TENNIS

The Hudson boys tennis team picked up its first win of the year with a 5-0 defeat of Cloverleaf on Tuesday.

Charlie Yurak (6-4, 2-6, 7-5), Patrick Li (6-1, 6-0) and Will Chandler (6-0, 6-1) all got wins in singles for the Explorers. Ryan Pappano and Nicholas Pineau got a doubles win in two sets (6-2, 6-4), as did the team of Ben Fisher and James Tong (6-2, 6-0).

The Explorers followed that up with a 3-2 win over North Royalton on Wednesday.

Li got a win in singles for the Explorers (6-1, 7-6). The doubles team of Pineau and Chandler won in two sets (6-3, 6-0), as well as the team of Asher Chluda and Fisher (7-6, 6-2).

Hudson also picked up three losses in the past week.

The Explorers fell 3-2 to Lakewood St. Edward’s on Saturday, April 10. Fisher and Pineau got a win in doubles in three sets (4-6, 6-3,7-5). Hudson’s other doubles team of Chluda and Tong won in two sets (6-1, 6-0).

In a rain-shortened match, Hudson fell 4-0 to Revere on Thursday, April 8. The following day, the Explorers were also topped by Hawken 5-0. Pappano, Li, Pineau and Yurak all competed in singles. Teams of Yurak and Fisher; Chluda and Chandler; Pineau and Chandler; and Chluda and Fisher all competed in doubles in the two matches.

Hudson is now 2-5 this season.