Hudson boys rugby team opens 2021 season with win

The Hudson boys rugby team hosted Mentor on Sunday, April 11 at Lavelli Field for their season home opener, and picked up a 19-5 win.

Mentor came onto the pitch with a team that appeared to have size on Hudson. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Explorers went to work keeping possession and moving the ball into the Mentor 40-meter area. After a few early penalties, Hudson had to give up possession but easily held Mentor at the midfield before getting the ball back.

Hudson’s attack was steady as it moved inside the Mentor 10-meter area with hard work from the forwards led by senior Ryan Hess. After a Mentor penalty, Hudson again gave the ball to the forwards and Hess punched in the first try of the game.

Sophomore Mason Craddock made the tough angled conversion to give Hudson a 7-0 lead. Hudson then punched in another try with a quick pass out to senior inside center Tyler McClelland. Craddock’s next conversion was unsuccessful leaving the score 12-0 going into the half.

The second half started pretty much the same, with Hudson controlling the ball and keeping Mentor in check. After a knock-on committed by Hudson inside their own 22, Mentor took a blind side run off the scrum to touch to score their first try. Their conversion attempt failed and the score moved to 12-5.

Hudson capped off the night with one last try by Craddock, who made the conversion leaving the final score 19-5.

The Explorers will have their next test at Shaker Heights Sunday, April 18th at 1:00 p.m.