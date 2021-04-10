Twinsburg athletics roundup: Tennis highlights the week with three wins

Twinsburg tennis picked up three wins over the last week to lead the way in Tigers athletics.

Twinsburg started off the week by picking up a 5-0 win over Nordonia on Monday. In singles, Brian Nesic (6-0, 6-0), Jake Terbeek (6-1, 6-1), and Rainier Soetanto (6-2, 3-6, 6-2) all picked up wins.

In doubles, the teams of Nate Wagner and Brock Woods (6-1, 6-1) and Eric Bernhard and Kevin Lin (6-2, 6-1) picked up wins as well

On Tuesday the Tigers lost to Revere, 5-0, however, their only defeat of the week.

Twinsburg bounced back on Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Cuyahoga Falls. Nesic (6-4, 6-1), Terbeek (6-2, 6-0) and Sid Kusumanchi (6-1, 6-4) all recorded singles wins. For Kusumanchi, a freshman, it was his first-ever varsity win.

Wagner and Woods (6-4, 6-4) and Soetanto and Lin (6-1, 6-2) were victorious in doubles as well.

The Tigers picked up a 5-0 win over Brush on Thursday to round out the week. Nesic (6-1, 6-1), Terbeek (6-0-6-0) and Kusumanchi (6-1, 6-0) picked up singles wins for the Tigers. In doubles, Wagner and Woods won in three sets (6-3, 4-6, 10-7), and Jack Rosenthal and Lin won in two (6-1, 6-2).

Twinsburg is now 4-3 on the year and 2-0 in Suburban League action.

BASEBALL

Twinsburg baseball got a resounding 11-2 win over Boardman at Eastwood park to improve to 2-2 on the year.

Chris Bryant went 4-for-4 at the plate with four singles, two RBI and three runs scored. Jeremy Tonelli was 3-for-4 with three singles, four RBI and two runs scored. Reggie Bussey was 2-for-3 and also drew two walks. Kaden Kimmel was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a double. Jeremy Soppel got the win on the mound relinquishing just two hits.

The Tigers scored five runs in the first two innings and added four more in the fourth to jump out to a 9-0 lead.

Twinsburg fell 13-11 against Mayfield on Tuesday. Trailing 13-9, a comeback attempt by the Tigers fell short as they scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Tonelli went 3-for-5 at the plate, with 2 RBI and two runs. He recorded a triple and two singles.

Kyan Barnes was 1-for-4 with 4 RBI and hit a home run in the first inning. Bryant was 1-for-2 scoring twice, driving in two runs. His hit was a double.

Kimmel recorded a double in his only at-bat of the game, and also drew four walks. He added an additional RBI for the Tigers .