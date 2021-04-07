Tallmadge softball picks up wins against Nordonia, Strongsville

Tallmadge softball picked up two wins in recent days to improve to 4-2 early in the 2021 season.

The Blue Devils split a doubleheader against Nordonia on Saturday. Tallmadge dropped the first game 13-9 after relinquishing six runs to the Knights in the sixth inning. Lexi Gray recorded two RBI for the Blue Devils.

Gray, Marley Queen, and Chloie Brown each recorded two hits in the first game.

In the second game of the day, Tallmadge rebounded with a 15-8 win over the Knights. The Blue Devils scored six runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth to build up a 9-1 lead before Nordonia tried to rally with a seven-run fifth inning.

Tallmadge got three more RBI from Gray, and two apiece from Brown, Lauren Teeling and Emma Garbinsky. Queen also recorded three hits in her five at-bats hitting leadoff.

Lexi Davis got the win on the mount for the Blue Devils giving up eight hits, three walks and six earned runs while striking out three in 4 1/3 innings.

On Tuesday, Tallmadge got a shutout 9-0 win over Strongsville.

Davis got the win giving up just four hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Offensively, Lani Gray drove in two runs for Tallmadge. Zoe Rensel, Ashlyn Severns and Garbinsky also each recorded RBIs. Lani Gray, Severns and Garbinsky each recorded two hits apiece as well.

Tallmadge scored five runs in the top of the seventh to balloon their 4-0 lead.