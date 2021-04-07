Hudson athletics roundup: Lacrosse, baseball, softball all pick up wins

The Hudson boys lacrosse team remains undefeated after topping Chagrin Falls 13-5 on Tuesday night.

Hudson (3-0) took a 4-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game, showing a well-balanced attack as four different players scored.

For the evening, Hudson assisted on seven of its 13 goals and seven different players scored.

Adam Oscarson and Adam Goad each recorded hat tricks for the Explorers. Goad added three assists while Oscarson added one.

Alec Dickens and Carter Vaillancourt each had two goals and an assist apiece. Chase Weber, Ian Ludewig, and Andrew Oscarson each added in one goal apiece, with Ludewig also recording an assist.

“I've just been really impressed with our level of play top to bottom,” coach Brandon Schwind said. “I think that we're starting to really execute what we're trying to implement and our systems offensively and defensively.

"We're just clicking. We're sharing the ball. There's an unselfish mentality on offense, we're not playing hero ball as they say. A lot of our goals are assisted this year and I believe that's making all the difference in the world.”

BASEBALL

Hudson got a win over Wadsworth in the Suburban League National Conference opener for both teams.

Sam Scharville was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate and drove in three of the Explorers (3-1, 1-0) four runs. Wyatt Prado recorded the other RBI for Hudson in the win.

Johnny MacKay picked up the win on the mound, pitching 2 1/3 innings in relief, relinquishing two hits, no walks, no runs and striking out four.

The Explorers also fell against Wooster 10-7 on Saturday in this week's action.

The bats got going late as Hudson scored seven runs over the final two innings. Ben Sage cleared the bases with a two-run RBI single in the sixth inning, and Scharville hit a two-run home run to left field in the seventh inning as the comeback attempt fell short.

Scharville was a perfect 2-for-2 from the plate as well. Connor Rubin was 3-for-5 with an RBI and Corey Strazek was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Wooster (3-1) scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-0 lead.

SOFTBALL

The Explorers picked up a 9-2 win over Nordonia on Monday night to improve to 4-1 and 1-1 in the SLNC.

In a complete game on the mound, starting pitcher Maddie Roukey relinquished just five hits, two walks and two earned runs while striking out 11. Of her 112 pitches, 74 were strikes. Roukey is now 4-1 on the year.

Offensively, Hudson got two RBI apiece from Katie Carrillo and Erin Malaska.

Nordonia fell to 1-5 and 0-3 in the league with the loss.