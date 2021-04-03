Twinsburg high school roundup: Boys tennis tops NDCL

The Twinsburg boys tennis team highlighted a week of action for Tigers teams.

Twinsburg picked up a 5-0 win in its first match of the season, sweeping Notre Dame Cathedral Latin.

Brian Nesic (6-0, 6-0), Jake Terbeek (6-0, 6-1) and Rainier Soetanto (6-2, 6-0) each picked up singles wins in two sets. In doubles, Brock Woods and Nate Wagner won in two sets (6-1, 6-1) as did Pranav Duvvuri and Eric Bernhard (6-3, 6-0).

Twinsburg also fell to Aurora, 3-2, this week. Twinsburg’s two wins came in doubles as Woods and Wagner won in two sets (6-1, 6-4), as did Bernhard and Duvvuri (6-2, 6-3).

The Tigers are now 1-2 on the year.

BASEBALL

Twinsburg fell to Field 12-9 on Tuesday in a non-conference contest as an eight-run explosion in the fourth inning propelled the Falcons past the Tigers.

Jeff Romano singled twice, homered and recorded two RBI to pace Twinsburg.

SOFTBALL

The Tigers earned an 8-3 win over Nordonia on Monday.