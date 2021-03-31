Hudson baseball starts off season 2-0 with wins over Massillon Perry, Willoughby South

Hudson baseball has gotten off to a strong start in the early stages of the 2021 season, picking up two wins so far this week.

Hudson earned a 3-1 win in its season opener on Monday against Massillon Perry at home.

The Explorers got two RBIs from Johnny MacKay in the win. Pitching in relief, MacKay was also credited with the save. Ben Sage had the other RBI for Hudson.

Pitcher Jack Florig got the win, going four and two-thirds innings relinquishing four hits, one unearned run and two walks. Florig struck out six in the outting.

Hudson got strong defensive plays from several players: a basket catch in the second inning from Preston Surace; Corey Strazek's scoop pick at first base in the fourth; and a diving catch from JT Fabian to end the game.

On Tuesday, Hudson (2-0) picked up its second win in as many days with a 7-6 victory over host Willoughby South.

In the nonconference matchup, Carter Buzzelli had two RBIs for the Explorers going 1-for-1 at the plate and drawing two walks. Sage, Surace and Henry Caspar drove in a run apiece as well. Wyatt Prado had a two hits for the Explorers in this three at-bats.

Charlie Draper picked up the win on the mound pitching in relief. He relinquished five hits, zero walks and two unearned runs while striking out six in his four and two-thirds innings.

Willoughby South scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull to within a score, but ultimately the comeback attempt fell short.