Hudson softball celebrates opening of new field

Hudson softball celebrated its new field on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of a doubleheader with Field.

"It's incredible," head coach Jeff Kurtz said. "We've been talking about a new field at Hudson for a long, long time. It's something we've been wanting to do, we've been looking forward to doing, it happened and we're excited about it."

In the season-opener doubleheader, Hudson swept Field with 4-0 and 10-7 wins.

In the first game, senior pitcher Maddie Roukey struck out 15 batters and allowed just three hits in seven innings. Katie Carrillo recorded three hits and two RBIs. Ava Butina and Paige Albrecht had the other two RBIs for Hudson.

Roukey pitched five more innings in game No. 2 to get her second win of the day. She struck out six more batters while allowing five hits and three earned runs.

Laurel Gomersal led the way at the plate for the Explorers, going 3-for-4 and recording 3 RBIs. Roukey went 2-for-3 and added 2 RBIs, while Aubrey Hill added in two RBIs as well.