Hudson boys tennis team "full speed ahead" into 2021 season

As far as Hudson tennis coach Tim Morgan is concerned, last year’s spring sports cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic is in the past, and one that he said his squad has dealt with.

"Now we're full speed ahead, other than looking back and going, 'We wish we would have had that season now,'” Morgan said. “I think we all have learned to manage how to handle the social distancing and all of the things that we need to take care of. I don't know that it's affecting us anymore that way.

"Last year's shutdown was pretty tough to deal with, but right now I feel like everyone is doing a good job of knowing how to manage themselves and to be socially distant. They really want to have a season, so doing everything they can to make it work."

Morgan is entering his 18th year at the helm of the boys tennis program. Serving as his assistant coach and head junior varsity coach is Janice Kampf.

Overall, Morgan said his squad is approaching the season with “plenty of enthusiasm” and added that nice weather in recent weeks has helped in their preparation for their first match on April 5 versus Wadsworth.

“I don't know that it's something you can put into words,” Morgan said of the excitement level. “But this year — at this time we're usually looking for a shovel to clear off one or two courts, but the weather has been outstanding and it's kind of just coming together between the kids’ enthusiasm, the good weather and knowing that there is opportunity ahead of us.”

Expected to play significant roles this year for the Explorers are senior Patrick Li, junior Ryan Pappano and sophomore Charlie Yurak. Seniors also seeing their first varsity action include Asher Chluda and James Tong.

Overall, Morgan said this team has quality depth, and that they are working through which pairings will work best for doubles teams.

Like many area teams, however, Morgan said lack of match experience will be an issue after the OHSAA canceled 2020 spring sports late last April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would really say that this whole year has been people doing what they can, but I don't know that they've been able to maximize,” Morgan said. “I think that's why we have such an enthusiastic approach to everything right now, whether it be practice or even a meeting, because it's kind of getting back to feeling more normal.”