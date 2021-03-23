High school girls lacrosse: Hudson, led by Peyton Farley's 5 goals, opens season with win over Stow

Based on the aggressiveness of the Hudson girls lacrosse team on Tuesday night, you could tell just how badly the Explorers wanted to get onto the field and open the 2021 season.

Led by junior Peyton Farley, who scored five goals,The Explorers topped Stow 16-3 at home, opening their season and Suburban League play in dominating fashion.

"I just want to have fun," Farley said. "I was looking for my teammates, I was looking for different opportunities, wanted to try some new things. So I just wanted to take advantage of our energy tonight."

Between losing last season entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only having two scrimmages before opening night, Farley, a George Mason University commit, said she was extra eager to get back out on to the field against Stow.

"I just want to take advantage of every single minute I get on the field," she said. "As a team we've been keeping our energy up and hyping each other up a lot, so it's been really fun and we've been keeping each other motivated."

In addition to Farley's five goals, Hudson also got a hat trick from Emma Palmer. Two of Palmer's goals came in the second half.

Jamison Cart, Ryan St. Pierre and Kaci Ramlow each had two goals apiece for the Explorers (1-0, 1-0 Suburban League). Maggie Murray and Emily Ritenour added in a goal apiece.

Hudson got off to a fast start, scoring four goals in the first 4:05 of the game, really setting the tone of the evening.

By the end of the first, Hudson had a commanding 11-0 lead and a running clock on its side, with three of Farley's goals coming over the first 25 minutes.

Hudson coach Kyra Maludy said starting fast and aggressive is something her program aims to do well every game and is part of their identity.

"We're a very fast-paced, very well-conditioned team," Maludy said. "Our girls are very accountable outside of practice. Other than drills, we don't actually condition our players which, I'm a former college player, my assistant [Margie Anderson] is a former college and USA player. So we are big on conditioning, but our girls do it on their own. We're able to play a lot faster and we just have really high intensity."

Starting fast has also been an emphasis considering its essentially been two years since Hudson has had a chance to gauge any of its opponents given the loss of the 2020 season.

"The teams we thought were one way could be completely different and we just always have to remember that Hudson has a target on its back," Maludy said. "So we just have to remember that we have to come out strong no matter the team we are playing or the score."

Stow (1-1, 0-1) would not score until the 19:37 mark of the second half when Hudson already had a 13-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs' Jessi Kyer got one past Hudson goalkeeper Josephine Lawler (two saves) for Stow's first goal of the game. Kyer also scored the Bulldogs' final goal of the evening with three minutes left. Stow's second goal came at the 11:33 mark of the second half from Brooke Moon.

Grace Stidham recorded five saves for the Bulldogs.

Overall, the Bulldogs managed just five shots on goal compared to 21 for Hudson.

"I was talking with Margie [Anderson] and we're a program where we got that kind of 3, 4, 5 [scores]," Stow coach Mike Sheehan said. "You have a program here that's 6, 7, 8, 9, 10. We knew we were going to have our hands full. We knew we were going to kind of have to play a flawless game to just compete."