Kent Weeklies

Three Hudson boys lacrosse seniors have committed to play at the next level.

Adam Oscarson and Chase Weber have each committed to play at Mercyhurst University next year. Matt Mehelic has committed to play at Cleveland State University.

The trio signed on Feb. 3 at Hudson High School alongside coach Brandon Schwind.

The Explorers opened the season on Friday, March 19 with a 17-2 win over Kenston.