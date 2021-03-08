Nordonia's boys bowling, Eterovich shine at state tournament

Staff Report

It was a big day for Nordonia Saturday at two different state tournaments.

At the Division I state boys bowling tournament, Nordonia made it to the match-play finals but lost to top-seed Marion Harding in the first round and finished eighth at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowling Center on Saturday.

The Knights were led by junior Mark Hupcey, who was 28th with a 600 series. Junior Ben Juriga (34th, 582), junior Kyle Drazil (40th, 564) and sophomore Bryce Lewin (41st, 562) also contributed for Nordonia.

Perry finished ninth, led by sophomore Kaleb Corrin, who was 11th with a 654 series, senior Trey Page, who tied for 37th with a 571 series and junior Bryce Little, who was 63rd with a 516.

Springfield junior Jerry Koerber led area individual qualifiers, finishing 18th with a 625 series. Highland sophomore Dylan Esterle was 19th with a 622 series, Kent Roosevelt senior Chris LeSueur was 21st with a 618 series, Roosevelt junior Matt Richards was 26th with a 604 series and Norton senior Nate Merrill was 74th with a 464 series.

Meanwhile, Highland sophomore Paige Yu placed in the top three in all four individual events to capture the all-around title at Hilliard Bradley High School on Saturday.

Yu won the uneven bars (9.625) and the balance beam (9.675), was second in the vault (9.625) and third on the floor exercise (9.5) to edge defending all-around champion Jordyn Thomas of Brunswick.

Yu finished with an all-around total of 38.425 to 38.1 for Thomas.

Thomas, a senior, won the floor exercise (9.65) and was second on the beam (9.625), third on the vault (9.525) and sixth on the bars (9.3).

Brecksville, which won its 18th consecutive team championship and 21st overall on Friday, placed five gymnasts in the top 13 in the all-around, led by senior Kaitlyn Dembie, who was third with a total of 38.05.

Dembie was followed by junior Erin Delahunty (tied for fourth, 37.3), junior Lindsay Kern (tied for seventh, 37.25), sophomore Ella Shaheen (tied for 11th, 36.625) and Jennifer Bandsuh (13th, 36.45). Medina sophomore Colleen Johnson tied for 11th (36.625).

Highland sophomore Jenna Pennington was 16th in the all-around (36.15), Hudson junior Laurel Gomersol was 19th (35.875) and Hudson junior Lindsay Havens tied for 24th (35.475).

Nordonia junior Emily Eterovich was ninth on the vault (9.375) and Jackson sophomore Kiara Hockman and Brunswick junior Anna Taylor tied for 12th (9.3).

On the bars, Shaheen was second (9.5), Kern was third (9.475), Dembie was fourth (9.35), Delahunty was ninth (9.2), Aurora freshman Hannah Selgado tied for 10th (9.175), Bandsuh was 14th (9.125), Hudson junior Lydia Redd tied for 15th (9.075), Hudson senior Ava Guistano was 17th (9.00), Hudson junior Claire Wilcox was 27th (8.4) and Wadsworth junior Jensen Heppner tied for 30th (8.35).

On the beam, Johnson was fourth (9.45), Medina's Maddy Todorovich was eighth (9.325), Copley senior Sarah Masouka was ninth (9.25), Brecksville's Julia Salis was 10th (9.225) and Havens tied for 17th (9.05).

On the floor, Dembie tied for fourth (9.475), Kern was sixth (9.45), Gomersol tied for 11th (9.25), Medina senior Meghan Deighton tied for 11th (9.25), Delahunty tied for 14th (9.175) and Todorovich tied for 17th (9.15).