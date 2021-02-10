Hudson ice hockey gets shutout win over Strongsville in Baron Cup

BROOKLYN — Hudson ice hockey got a 6-0 win over Strongsville on Wednesday night in their opening game of Baron Cup play at the John M. Coyne Recreation Center.

It was the third win for the Explorers over Strongsville this season after 3-2 and 3-0 wins over the Mustangs in January.

Senior Sullivan Clark led Hudson (8-6-2) with two goals in the shutout win. Sam Zulandt had a goal and an assist, and Jonah Karnofel and Alec Dickens each had two assists.

The Explorers were the aggressors early. In the first period, Hudson had 12 shots on goal compared to just two for Strongsville. That attack mentality paid off with two goals in 90 seconds for the Explorers.

The first came at the 5:31 mark as Alex Movshin grabbed the puck out of the air on a shot by teammate Ian Ludewig to get the Explorers on the board.

With 4:05 to play in the period, Jack Divine and Zulandt found Ty Koerbel for the score to give the Explorers a 2-0 lead

The Explorers continued with that aggressiveness in the second period, thanks in large part to Clark's two goals. The first came 10:18 into the period and was unassisted on a breakaway. The second came on an assist from Karnofel and Dickens with just 12.4 seconds left in the period.

Zulandt, who also got assists from Karnofel and Dickens, kicked off the scoring in the second period for the Explorers.

Heading into the final 15 minutes, Hudson maintained a 5-0 lead.

The Explorers' final goal of the night came 5:50 into the third period as Andrew Clark got an unassisted power-play score after Strongsville's Jacob Herout was called for slashing.

For the game, Hudson had 38 shots on goal compared to just six for the Mustangs (8-15), all saved by Hudson goalie Adam Goad. Hudson's penalty-kill unit kept Strongsville 0-2 on power plays.

Hudson will be back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday when it takes on Mentor. The Explorers earned a 2-1 overtime victory over the Cardinals on Saturday.

This is the 50th year for the Baron Cup Tournament, organized by the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League.