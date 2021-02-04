Five Bulldogs commit to college athletics

National signing day Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School produced another example of the depth and breadth of Bulldog athletics.

Five Stow seniors committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Signees included Clayton Mosher (Indiana Wesleyan University) and Justin Weightman (Baldwin Wallace University) in football, Dominique Phillips Mooney (Marietta College) and Jessica Kyer (Mount Vernon Nazarene University) in lacrosse and golfer Max Crookston (Walsh University).

Mosher cast a wide net before deciding on Indiana Wesleyan, an NAIA college located in Marion, Ind. He also looked at Ashland University, Clarion University in Pennsylvania and Taylor University in Indiana.

"My oldest brother [Kellen] went there and it felt like home," Mosher said. "They've also got a very good business program."

Mosher will major in business at IWU, as he carries a 3.66 grade-point average at Stow. He will play safety for the Wildcats.

While Mosher looked far and wide, Weightman kept his college search within the Ohio Athletic Conference, as he also looked at Mount Union and Ohio Northern.

"I really like the OAC. [BW] was the very first visit for me and I just fell in love," Weightman said.

Weightman caries a 3.7 grade-point average and will major in accounting or finance at BW. He will play slot receiver for the Yellow Jackets.

Phillips-Mooney said there wasn't much debate on her choice of Marietta.

"I just kind of knew Marietta College was right for me right away," she said. "I love to be on campus and I love the coach."

A 3.4 student at Stow, Phillips-Mooney is undecided on her major. She will play midfield for the Pioneers.

While Kyer noted she looked at Marietta, MVNU had long been the preferred destination for this member of the Church of the Nazarene.

"I've always wanted to go to Mount Vernon since I was a little girl," Kyer said.

Kyer carries a 3.0 grade-point average and will major in social work at MVNU. She will play midfield for the Cougars.

With his commitment to Walsh, Crookston will become the third former Bulldogs to golf for the Cavaliers. He will join fellow Stow senior Brandon Beck and 2019 Stow graduate Kyle Buzaki in North Canton.

"I took awhile to make my choice, but my friend Kyle was on their squad," Crookston said. "It's good to stay close to home."

Crookston carries a 3.5 grade-point average at Stow and will major in business at Walsh.