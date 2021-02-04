Five Bulldogs commit to college athletics

Michael Leonard
Kent Weeklies

National signing day Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School produced another example of the depth and breadth of Bulldog athletics.

Five Stow seniors committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Signees included Clayton Mosher (Indiana Wesleyan University) and Justin Weightman (Baldwin Wallace University) in football, Dominique Phillips Mooney (Marietta College) and Jessica Kyer (Mount Vernon Nazarene University) in lacrosse and golfer Max Crookston (Walsh University).

Mosher cast a wide net before deciding on Indiana Wesleyan, an NAIA college located in Marion, Ind. He also looked at Ashland University, Clarion University in Pennsylvania and Taylor University in Indiana.

"My oldest brother [Kellen] went there and it felt like home," Mosher said. "They've also got a very good business program."

Stow-Munroe Falls senior Clayton Mosher committed Wednesday to continue his academic and football careers at Indiana Wesleyan University. Pictured are, from left, Stow coach Curtis Black, mother Lynn Mosher, Clayton Mosher, father Kent Mosher and Stow head coach Tom Phillips.

Mosher will major in business at IWU, as he carries a 3.66 grade-point average at Stow. He will play safety for the Wildcats.

While Mosher looked far and wide, Weightman kept his college search within the Ohio Athletic Conference, as he also looked at Mount Union and Ohio Northern.

"I really like the OAC. [BW] was the very first visit for me and I just fell in love," Weightman said.

Stow-Munroe Falls Justin Weightman committed Wednesday to continue his academic and football careers at Baldwin Wallace University. Pictured are, from left, Stow coach Curtis Black, mother Wendy Weightman, Justin Weightman, father Dave Weightman and Stow head coach Tom Phillips.

Weightman caries a 3.7 grade-point average and will major in accounting or finance at BW. He will play slot receiver for the Yellow Jackets.

Phillips-Mooney said there wasn't much debate on her choice of Marietta.

"I just kind of knew Marietta College was right for me right away," she said. "I love to be on campus and I love the coach."

A 3.4 student at Stow, Phillips-Mooney is undecided on her major. She will play midfield for the Pioneers.

Stow-Munroe Falls senior Dominique Phillips-Mooney committed Wednesday to continue her academic and lacrosse careers at Marietta College. Pictured are, from left, grandfather David O'Connell, Dominique Phillips-Mooney, grandmother Cynthia O'Connell and Stow coach Mike Sheehan.

While Kyer noted she looked at Marietta, MVNU had long been the preferred destination for this member of the Church of the Nazarene.

"I've always wanted to go to Mount Vernon since I was a little girl," Kyer said.

Kyer carries a 3.0 grade-point average and will major in social work at MVNU. She will play midfield for the Cougars.

Stow-Munroe Falls senior Jessica Kyer committed Wednesday to continue her academic and lacrosse careers at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. Pictured are, from left, mother Deanna Kyre, Jessica Kyer, father David Kyer and Stow coach Mike Sheehan.

With his commitment to Walsh, Crookston will become the third former Bulldogs to golf for the Cavaliers. He will join fellow Stow senior Brandon Beck and 2019 Stow graduate Kyle Buzaki in North Canton.

"I took awhile to make my choice, but my friend Kyle was on their squad," Crookston said. "It's good to stay close to home."

Stow-Munroe Falls senior Max Crookston signed Wednesday to continue his academic and golf careers at Walsh University. Pictured are, from left, Stow boys golf coach Mark Wilbur, sister Maggie Crookston, mother Melanie Crookston, Max Crookston, father Tom Crookston and coach Randy Dietz.

Crookston carries a 3.5 grade-point average at Stow and will major in business at Walsh.