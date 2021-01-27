Umpire registration for the Hudson Kiwanis Baseball season opens Monday

Registration to become a Hudson Kiwanis Baseball umpire begins on Monday.

Those who wish to umpire must register prior to the first training sessions in late February. Specific dates for training will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Anyone ages 11 to 18 and anyone over 18 who is a graduating high school senior are eligible. Umpires are trained through multiple sessions prior to the start of the season in April.

Monday is also the date registration opens for players and volunteer coaches. Those who wish to register for any aspect of Hudson Kiwanis Baseball can do so at www.hudsonkiwanis.com.

Alex Turcinov was recently named the new umpire coordinator, replacing Gary Gough who dedicated more than 30 years to the program. Turcinov is a 2016 graduate of Hudson High School and recently received his degree in accounting from Ohio State. He is currently a tax accountant at Deloitte.

Turcinov has umpired for 10 years in Hudson and the surrounding area.

“This program gave me the opportunity to learn many skills, including how to deal with different people and the responsibility of holding a job,“ Turcinov said in a statement. “Taking on this role is a great way to offer similar learning experiences to young people in our community and make sure that this continues for years to come.”

Umpire education coordinator Pete Havens will be working with Turcinov to train other umpires.

“Alex has always been very knowledgeable and wants to do things the right way,” Havens said.