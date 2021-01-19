Registration for the 2021 Hudson Kiwanis Baseball season opens Feb. 1

Ashley Bastock
Kent Weeklies
The Astros earned an 11-8 victory over the Indians in the age 11-and-12 Hudson Kiwanis Major League title July 28. With the win, the Astros are scheduled to play the Aurora age 11-12 champions Saturday in Aurora. Pictured are, front row, from left: Jack Sutton, Caden Havens, Jeffrey Thompson and Josh Carter; middle row: James Wiggers, Nathan Cunningham, Nate Langhans, Logan Kistler, Matthew Lynn, Caleb Van Drunen, Liam Wearley and Eddie Marsh; and back row: coaches Peter Havens, Mark Van Drunen and Greg Wiggers.

Registration for the 2021 Hudson Kiwanis Baseball season opens Monday, Feb. 1.

After coronavirus restrictions delayed the start of the 2020 season by several weeks, the league plans to return a more traditional timeline in 2021.  Hudson Kiwanis Baseball will continue to operate under Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines as set forth by the state of Ohio.

Teams will be formed in March and practices and games will begin in April for teams ages 5-12.

Middle school and high school levels will once again participate in the Twinsburg Baseball League from late May through mid-July.

Volunteer coaches can begin to register the same day, as well as anyone interested in the Hudson Kiwanis umpire program. Anyone ages 11-18 and those who are graduating high school seniors are eligible to be a part of the umpire program. Umpires are trained prior to the season and are paid for games worked and umpire competition between teams involving players ages 7-12.

Registration for players, coaches and umpires can be done at www.hudsonkiwanis.com. This is the 44th season that the Kiwanis Club of Hudson has provided this experience for children ages 5-18.