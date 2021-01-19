Registration for the 2021 Hudson Kiwanis Baseball season opens Feb. 1

Registration for the 2021 Hudson Kiwanis Baseball season opens Monday, Feb. 1.

After coronavirus restrictions delayed the start of the 2020 season by several weeks, the league plans to return a more traditional timeline in 2021. Hudson Kiwanis Baseball will continue to operate under Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines as set forth by the state of Ohio.

Teams will be formed in March and practices and games will begin in April for teams ages 5-12.

Middle school and high school levels will once again participate in the Twinsburg Baseball League from late May through mid-July.

Volunteer coaches can begin to register the same day, as well as anyone interested in the Hudson Kiwanis umpire program. Anyone ages 11-18 and those who are graduating high school seniors are eligible to be a part of the umpire program. Umpires are trained prior to the season and are paid for games worked and umpire competition between teams involving players ages 7-12.

Registration for players, coaches and umpires can be done at www.hudsonkiwanis.com. This is the 44th season that the Kiwanis Club of Hudson has provided this experience for children ages 5-18.