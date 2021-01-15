Boys and girls basketball teams back in action

Kent Weeklies

The Aurora girls basketball team improved to 4-0 with a dominant 68-27 win over Tallmadge on Wednesday, January 13.

Aurora (4-0, 2-0 Suburban American) scored 22 points in each of the first two quarters en route to a 44-9 halftime lead.

Shyanne Sellers knocked down five 3-pointers to outscore the Blue Devils all by herself with 29 points. Mike Dalton added four 3-pointers to finish with 13 points. Ava Ryncarz added 16 points for the Greenmen.

Aurora was scheduled to play Laurel at the Classic in the Country, hosted by Berlin Hiland, Sunday, and will next be at home against Medina Highland, Wednesday, January 20, then visit Stow-Munroe Falls on Saturday, January 23.

Boys Basketball

The Greenmen are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Suburban League following a 53-52 win over Tallmadge.

Aurora has several games upcoming with seven games scheduled through the end of January. At press time, the Greenmen are next scheduled to visit Barberton on Friday, January 22, and Tallmadge on Saturday, January 23.