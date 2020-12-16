All-Suburban League teams feature 58 Greenmen athletes

Staff report

Aurora High School's successful fall sports teams saw a total of 58 athletes being named to the Suburban League all-star teams.

Highlighting the all-star selections were boys cross country runner Matthew Singleton and girls golf player Brooklyn Millard, who were selected by the league coaches as athletes of the year in their respective sports.

Singleton, a junior, won the Suburban League boys cross country championship race for the third year in a row, finishing in a time of 16 minutes, 17 seconds.

He was joined on the all-league team by teammates Andrew Ploskunak, a junior, and Max Manderbach, a senior, on the first team, and freshmen Robert Will and Tommy Ploskunak on the second team. Sophomore Zachary Zabell was named to the honorable mention team.

Andrew Ploskunak qualified for the Division I state championship where he placed 38th.

Girls cross country runners Mikayla Jones (senior), Grace Barto (sophomore) and Stephanie Lubin (junior) were all selected to the first team. Jones finished fourth at the Suburban League meet as the top Aurora finisher, while Barto was sixth and Lubin eighth.

Second-team selections were senior Victoria Blechschmid, freshman Eva Logan and junior Carolina Cardaman. Sophomore Kayla Kane was selected as honorable mention.

Millard, a freshman, averaged 38.0 for nine holes and 74.0 for 18 holes this season. She won two of the Suburban League tournaments and was medalist at the Division I sectional tournament at Fox Den Golf Course. She finished in a tie for 19th place at the Division I district championship at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club.

She was also named to the Ohio Golf Coaches Association All-District first team for Division I.

Millard was joined on the all-league team by junior Anjali Mishra on second team.

Aurora's boys league championship golf team dominated the all-league first team with five selections. Senior Luke Radis, freshman Max Devins, junior Alex Ventimiglia, senior Mason Wolkov and sophomore Jude Abbas were all first-team selections. Also Greenmen coach Dave Munson was named Coach of the Year. Andrew Leon was named second team.

Radis led Aurora as a qualifier for the Division I district championship.

The football Greenmen had 12 players selected to the all-league team, including first-teamers Evan McVay (senior), Toto Gomez (senior), Sam LoGalbo (senior), Michael Sedar (senior), Alex Moore (junior) and Aiden Henderson (junior).

Second-team selections were Jack Cardaman (junior), Ryan Papesh (junior), Kevin Paul (junior) and Aden Ricketts (senior). Jacon Matousek (junior) and James Ingram (junior) were named honorable mention.

Nine Aurora athletes were selected in soccer, highlighted by boys first-teamers Mason Bizjak and Ethan Hoff, both seniors, and junior Zach Geier, and girls first-team picks Emma Krondorfer and Carlie Filkouski, both seniors.

Second-team selections were senior boys Ben Wilson and Jimmy Miller and senior Kelsey Dockman and junior Alyssa Marotta on the girls' side. Named honorable mention were junior boys Bryson Pozniak and Pedro Pastore-Montenegro and senior girls Morgan Demagall and Abby Kimes.

Senior Maggie Bradley was named first team All-Suburban League in volleyball, while her junior teammate, Lauren Vonderhaar, was named second team. Two other juniors, Maria Parks and Alayna Fromwiller, were named honorable mention.

Seven girls tennis players were named to the Suburban League all-star team. Norah O'Callahan was named to the first team, while Gracie Milano, Olivia Salpu, Quincy Bizjak and Maddi Yanoff were named second team. Lulu McGhee and Lily Gossett were selected honorable mention.

Congratulations to all of the Aurora athletes who earned All-Suburban League awards.