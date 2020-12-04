Nordonia stars Majoros and Banks head to Horizon League

It took some extra time due the COVID-19 situation, but Nordonia athletes Hallie Majoros and Joy Banks are officially moving on to new horizons.

Actually, both are moving to the Horizon League.

Signing their national letters of intent Dec. 4 at Nordonia, Majoros committed to continue her academic and basketball career at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, while Banks will continue her academic and volleyball careers at Northern Kentucky University in suburban Cincinnati.

"We have two special young ladies here today," said Nordonia athletic director Rob Eckenrode said. "We're extremely proud of everything you've accomplished at Nordonia. You've left your mark on your two programs."

Majoros noted that, while she also looked at Saginaw Valley State in Michigan, she accepted her scholarship offer from Milwaukee as soon it was offered.

"I just loved the feel of the place," Majoros said. "The coaches were great to me from the beginning. It was the school that had everything I wanted."

Majoros noted she was prepared to deal with the Wisconsin winter, as one of her recruiting trips took place in January.

A prolific outside shooter for the Knights, Majoros will play shooting guard for the Panthers. She carries a 3.9 grade-point average at Nordonia and will major in marketing at Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, Banks said she also felt right at home at NKU.

"It was just a really loving feeling I had for the place," Banks said. "I just felt right going there."

Banks noted she also had the University of Alabama-Birmingham and St. Louis University on her radar.

After leading Nordonia volleyball to its first district tile decades this fall, Banks will play outside hitter with the Norse. She carries a 3.6 grade-point average at Nordonia, but is undecided on her major at NKU.