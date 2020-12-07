Bubba Arslanian named MAC Player of the Week

Staff report

Aurora High graduate Bubba Arslanian, a junior linebacker for the University of Akron football team, was named the Defensive Player of the Week by the Mid-American Conference for his performance in the Zips' 31-3 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Arslanian turned in a dominant performance with a 16-tackle performance. His 16 total tackles represented a season-high mark, while equaling a career-high total with 11 solo stops, to go along with five assists.

On a second-quarter punt, Arslanian knocked the kick back off the goal line to see the ball downed at the 2-yard line. He then tackled Bowling Green RB Andrew Clair for a 1-yard loss on first down that nearly resulted in a safety. Three plays later, Akron blocked the punt and recovered the ball for a touchdown.

Arslanian also played a key role on special teams, forcing a fumble in the third quarter. He recorded a pair of tackles for a loss, including a key fourth-quarter sack on a 4th-and-7 play from the Akron 32-yard line that resulted in an 11-yard loss.

This season Arslanian leads Akron with 61 tackles, including 37 unassisted tackles. He also has four tackles for loss, three sacks and has recovered one fumble and forced one fumble.

The Zips' win on Saturday snapped a 21-game losing streak for the program dating back to the 2018 season.