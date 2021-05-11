Dawson Wervey, former Hudson track and field standout, helps Miami men claim MAC title

A few days removed from the Mid-American Conference Track and Field Championship meet, Dawson Wervey said he feels especially lucky to just have been a part of the RedHawks' championship.

Wervey, a junior, qualified for both the long jump and triple jump, but opted to only do the latter at the meet after fighting injuries this season. In the finals, he jumped 13.96 meters, which translates to 45 feet and 9.75 inches, and took seventh place.

"I've been injured all year fighting against a groin and leg injuries," Wervey said. "I love that I picked up triple jump this year and really on the MAC day it just kind of fell into place. I PRed by over 2 feet and got in the finals and took seventh, which was great."

In the end, the Miami men's team prevailed to claim its first conference title since 1993. The meet came down to the 4x400 meter relay, and Miami won the finals which allowed them to pull ahead of the University of Akron in the final standings.

"When they announced that we won, it didn't hit me for a few minutes, but then I was like wow, we actually did it, we're MAC champions, it was crazy," Wervey said. "T-shirts coming out, medals, trophies, pictures and it was all just a blur now. It was wild and I was lucky to be a part of it.

"It was awesome to do such a big thing and be a part of something so much bigger than myself. This program, I was lucky to be a part of a team and just to get here and we were projected with all the standings in the MAC Conference, we were projected third behind Eastern Michigan who was first, and Akron who was second. We were 73-point underdogs going in and we made up 37 points in the first day. Everyone clicked. We made up 33 points in the second day and Akron took some of Eastern Michigan's points."

Wervey has a 3.74 grade point average, and is on track to garner All-Academic MAC honors. He is studying kinesiology and is on the pre-med track.

Wervey isn't the only Hudson native on the men's squad. Pole vaulter Jack Francetic, a Hudson native who attended Walsh Jesuit High School, finished fourth in the men's finals (4.85 meters).

"Winning this title was the best way to finish out my career and I don't think I could have won it with a better group of guys," Francetic said. "The entire group really embodies the motto 'love and honor' and when one person falls or has a tough time, the entire group helps to pick them back up. After a year riddled with injuries for the entire team, this title a testament to how hard the entire team has worked and it means the world to the team."

On the women's side, the RedHawks finished in third place at the conference meet. Hudson alumna Emily Akin fourth in the women's 1500, finishing in 4:27.82. Hudson grad Tori Shriver is also on the women's squad.

Up next, Miami will travel to the University of Toledo for the regional qualifiers leading into the NCAA Championships.