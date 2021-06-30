Tallmadge Marlins boys and girls earn wins in virtual meet, fall to Maplewood Gators

The Tallmadge Marlins earned two wins over the last week.

The two wins came virtually over Fairlawn Swim and Tennis as the Tallmadge girls earned a 232-226 win and the boys earned a 298-136 win.

Since the meets were virtual, Tallmadge took their results from a win against Hudson Park Estates last week and compared them to their times to get the final places/scores.

Against the Maplewood Gators, Tallmadge narrowly fell on Monday, 552-536, picking up its first loss of the year.

"It was great to see the kids succeed in some close races," Tallmadge coach Ryan Miller said. "They are very comparable in team size and it's always a fun meet. A lot of the kids train together during the fall and and winter and the sportsmanship display is really rewarding to watch as a coach. This loss adds a little extra motivation heading into champs, it's essentially a clean slate heading in."

The Marlins are now 3-1 for the year.

Three swimmers also broke records at the meet against Maplewood. Kadin Pyka did so in three events: 11-12 50 butterfly (33.33), 11-12 50 backstroke (36.02), and the 11-12 50 freestyle (31.57).

Carson May broke the 11-12 100 individual medley record (1:17.77).

Maelie Fahl broke the 9-10 25 freestyle record (16.35).

"Carson May and Kadin Pyka continue to take down records," Miller said. "Two boys who started with this team many years ago swimming continue to get better each and every day. The exponential improvement is coming from Maelie Fahl, a 9-10 girl who has been swimming competitively for about four weeks and took down the 9-10 25 free record. It's truly something amazing, four weeks and a team record, her swimming future is full of potential."

In addition to those wins, the following swimmers had first-place finishes for Tallmadge:

100 medley relay

Mixed 8 and under: Violet Kavali, AJ Bozic, Sydneey Kaiser, Aaron Eads (2:05.21).

200 medley relay

Mixed 11-12: Caroline Marrone, May, Pyka, Maddie Thompson (2:28.30). Mixed 13-14: Georgia Brown, Rachel Tan, Jackson Puhalla, Jack Green (2:22.38).

100 freestyle

Boys 11-12: May (1:09.37). Girls 13-14: Brown (1:13.62). Boys 13-14: Green (1:06.82). Boys 15-18: Will Boggs (1:01.72).

25 butterfly

Girls 8 and under: Kaiser (29.32). Boys 9-10: Parker May (21.48).

50 butterfly

Girls 11-12: Thompson (38.18). Girls 13-14: Tan (34.61). Boys 13-14: Puhalla (34.26). Girls 15-18: Evie Lewis (34.33).

25 backstroke

Girls 6 and under: Sydney Bridenthal (40.59). Girls 8 and under: Kavali (28.09).

50 backstroke

Girls 13-14: Brown (40.17). Girls 15-18: Lewis (36.37).

100 IM

Boys 9-10: Parker May (2:01.75). Girls 11-12: Thompson (1:25.61). Girls 13-14: Tan (1:18.58). Boys 13-14: Green (1:17.00). Girls 15-18: Lewis (1:19.10).

25 freestyle

Girls 6 and under: Lucy Burch (32.98). Girls 8 and under: Kendal Taylor (25.79). Boys 9-10: Parker May (17.66).

50 freestyle

Boys 9-10: Lincoln Farris (43.85). Girls 11-12: Thompson (32.77). Girls 13-14: Brown (33.47). Boys 13-14: Green (29.41). Boys 15-18: Lincoln May (28.57).

25 breaststroke

Girls 8 and under: Kaiser (32.99).

50 breaststroke

Girls 11-12: Marrone (44.90). Boys 11-12: Carson May (40.51). Girls 13-14: Tan (41.34).

100 freestyle relay

Mixed 9-10: Jeffrey Tucker, Bailey Johnson, Fahl, Farris (1:28.13).

200 freestyle relay

Mixed 13-14: Daniel Reese, Kendall Miller, Elliott Neupert, Nicholas Gallagher (2:26.26). Mixed 15-18: Lincoln May, Cassie Jeffries, Mia Gallagher, Will Boggs (2:02.53).