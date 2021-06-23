Luca Fontana finishes among the state's best at youth wrestling championships

Staff report

Luca Fontana of Aurora qualified for the OAC Grade School Wrestling State

Championships in March. Luca placed in the top eight of Ohio for 2021 at 130 pounds.

He trained with the Streetsboro youth wrestling club and at Firebirds Wrestling Club this past year. Aurora did not have a JAWS Wrestling team this past year due to the coronavirus.

Luca also qualified for the OAC Grade School State Championships last year but the 2020 championships was canceled due to COVID-19.

Fontana also wrestled for the OAC Grade School Divisional State Championships in February 2021 and placed fourth for 140 pounds in Ohio.

He wrestled at the Divisional State Championships with the Streetsboro Youth Wrestling team.

Luca will be in the seventh grade at Harmon Middle School in 2021-22 and started wrestling with Aurora JAWS in Kindergarten.

Fontana also plays football and baseball in Aurora and basketball for St. Rita's.