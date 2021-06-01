Hudson's Jason Kokrak gets second PGA Tour win at Colonial

Ashley Bastock
Kent Weeklies
Jason Kokrak celebrates with the Leonard Trophy after winning the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jason Kokrak, a Hudson resident, picked up his second-ever PGA Tour win over the weekend at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The northeast Ohio native shot an even-par 70 in the final group showdown on Sunday, winning the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge at 14-under 266. He was 2 strokes better than Jordan Spieth.

Kokrak walked away with a plaid jacket and $1.35 million winner's check for his victory. He also received a customized 1946 Schwab Power Wagon. The model date of the truck matches the first year of Colonial, which is the longest-running PGA event.

In October 2020, the Ohio native won the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, finishing 20-under par for the tournament. That was Kokrak's first career PGA win after 233 PGA events over the course of 10 seasons. 