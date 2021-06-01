Hudson's Jason Kokrak gets second PGA Tour win at Colonial

Jason Kokrak, a Hudson resident, picked up his second-ever PGA Tour win over the weekend at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The northeast Ohio native shot an even-par 70 in the final group showdown on Sunday, winning the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge at 14-under 266. He was 2 strokes better than Jordan Spieth.

Kokrak walked away with a plaid jacket and $1.35 million winner's check for his victory. He also received a customized 1946 Schwab Power Wagon. The model date of the truck matches the first year of Colonial, which is the longest-running PGA event.

In October 2020, the Ohio native won the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, finishing 20-under par for the tournament. That was Kokrak's first career PGA win after 233 PGA events over the course of 10 seasons.