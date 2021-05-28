Send us your photos

Staff report

Over the summer months, The Advocate would like to highlight the youth programs in the area.

So, we invite our readers to send us photos of kids (and big kids) having fun, whether it is playing sports of any kind or just having fun enjoying the summer.

Send your photos to sports@recordpub.com and be sure to include your name and a daytime phone number, so we can confirm the photos or if we have any questions. Also, be sure to include the names of the kids in the photo. If at all possible, please share the photos as a jpeg. Some other formats are not so easy to download.

Please understand we may not be able to use all of the photos we receive in print but we'll make every effort to get them all on our website, mytownneo.com/auroraadvocate.