Tallmadge softball falls to Highland, bounces back with win over Barberton

The Tallmadge varsity softball team split a pair of regular-season games over the last week.

Tallmadge fell 8-2 to Highland on Friday, May 14 in a regular-season game. The Blue Devils recorded nine hits in the game, but scored runs in only the second and sixth innings. Lauren Adolph and Samira Dadich each recorded RBIs for Tallmadge.

The following day, the Blue Devils bounced back with a 13-4 win over Barberton. Tallmadge scored nine runs in the seventh inning.

Zoe Rensel hit a grand slam in the game. Tallmadge also got two RBI apiece from Lexi Gray, Lauren Teeling, and Emma Garbinsky. Tallmadge recorded nine hits in the game.

Riley Jackson pitched a complete game, giving up nine hits, four earned runs and striking out nine.