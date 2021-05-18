Burling wins Northern Ohio PGA 11-15 Junior Girls Event at Wooster Country Club

Submitted photo

Hudson Hub TImes

Emily Burling of Hudson won the Northern Ohio PGA 11-15 Junior Girls event at Wooster Country Club on May 15. Burling finished with a score of 85 and won by two strokes over Paige McKendry of Medina Highland. Burling had bogey free streaks of three holes and five holes. Julia Van Bokkelen, also of Hudson, finished in ninth place with a score of 102.

Burling also finished in second place in the season-opening Northern Ohio PGA Junior Series event at Trumbull Country Club in Warren on Sunday, May 2, finishing +17.