Stow athletics roundup: Girls lacrosse stays hot, Boys tennis wins opener

GIRLS LACROSSE

The Stow-Munroe Falls girls lacrosse team highlighted a Tuesday of action for the Bulldogs.

Stow picked up a 13-1 win in its fourth game of the season, sweeping Kent Roosevelt. The Bulldogs are now 3-1 on the year.

Kenize Gash led all scoring with four goals on five shots, followed by Cailah Nguyen with three goals and Audrey Allendorf with three goals and two assists. Rounding out the scoring with one goal each were Jessie Kyer, Stella Boris and Emily Owens.

Amber Shinsky led the way with eight draw wins. Goalie Grace Stidham had six saves while giving up just one goal.

BOYS TENNIS

Stow-Munroe Falls boys tennis picked up a 3-2 win Tuesday at home over Kent Roosevelt.

Stow got a win at first singles from Max Sozkowkowski, who dominated Kent's Patrick Gallagher 6-0, 6-1.

At third singles, Stow's Matthew Thomas scored a straight sets win over Kent's Ethan Willis 6-2, 6-3.

The Bulldogs clinched the win at second doubles. The team Manny Stegall and Ben Oldham combined to score a 6-4, 6-4 win over the due of Naragan White and Adam Khan.

BASEBALL

The Bulldog baseball team opened ti Suburban League National Conference schedule with a 4-1 loss at Brecksville-Broadview Heights Tuesday.

Stow starting pitcher Pat Ciccantelli lost despite throwing a complete game and giving up just three hits, while striking out seven Bees. Only one of Brecksville's four runs was earned.

Stow center fielder Cale Marconi tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI single that scored first baseman Caleb Shorter.

However, the difference in the game came from Bees shortstop Garrett Kubitz, who belted a three-run home run to left-center field in the bottom of the sixth inning.