Cuyahoga Falls athletics roundup: Track and softball teams score wins

TRACK AND FIELD

The Cuyahoga Falls track teams opened their seasons Saturday with an historic day at the Laybourne Sports Complex.

The Black Tigers ended up sweeping North Royalton, as the girls won 77-65 and the boys scored an 89-43 win.

The boys' victory was Falls' first since joining the Suburban League National Conference and first dual meet win against any foe since 2013.

SOFTBALL

After losing its first two games of the season, the Cuyahoga Falls softball team rebounded with its first win of the season Tuesday.

The Black Tigers were dominated by North Royalton 12-2 March 29 at North Royalton. Then on Monday, Falls dropped a 15-7 decision at Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

In its home opener Tuesday vs. Twinsburg, however, Falls pulled out a 2-1 victory.

The Black Tigers moved to 1-2 overall and in the National Conference.

BASEBALL

The Black Tigers were blanked in their National Conference opener, falling 6-0 to North Royalton Tuesday on the road.

BOYS TENNIS

The Black Tiger boys tennis team lost a pair of matches this week, falling 4-1 to North Royalton on Monday and 4-1 to Medina Tuesday.

Falls' lone win both days came from the first doubles pair of junior Brandon Schertz and freshman Noah Hite.