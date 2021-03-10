Hudson Kiwanis Baseball working with MLB for special events this spring

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Kiwanis Baseball, working in conjunction with Major League Baseball, will have several special events this season for athletes.

MLB’s Pitch, Hit and Run competition is coming to Hudson this May in an event that tests multiple baseball skills for children participating in Hudson Kiwanis Baseball.

Winners of the Hudson Kiwanis event will be entered into a regional competition with the chance to qualify for the finals, which are scheduled to be held during the MLB All-Star Game this summer.

“This is something new and exciting that should be fun for everyone involved,” said Dave Rodgers, who is spearheading the event for Hudson Kiwanis Baseball. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for our kids to test themselves and have a good time in the process.”

Hudson Kiwanis will also be hosting MLB’s Junior Home Run Derby competition.

Both events will be held at Barlow Farm Park and will coincide with the inaugural Gary Gough Classic, which will be a mid-season tournament for Hudson Kiwanis Baseball teams held May 14-16.

“The Gary Gough Classic is developing into a marquee event for the Kiwanis Baseball program,” said Rodgers. “It will be a weekend full of outdoor activity for hundreds of families.”

Gary Gough dedicated more than three decades of volunteer services to Hudson Kiwanis Baseball before stepping away after last season. The Kiwanis Club of Hudson honored his efforts by naming the event after him.

All Hudson Kiwanis Baseball teams with players ages 7-14 will compete in tournaments that are divided by age group. Registration to play this season is underway at www.hudsonkiwanis.com.