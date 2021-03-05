Hudson Community Education and Recreation crowns boys basketball champions

Ashley Bastock
Kent Weeklies
Team Ray, HCER's rec basketball boys champions. Ryan Jones, Myles Pratt, Will Ray, Max Luker, Finn Grady, Aiden Thacker, Jacob Shale, Joe DiMalanta, Hudson Rubin Coaches: Will Ray, Ryan Jones

Hudson Community Education and Recreation (HCER) held its seventh and eighth grade boys championship game on Saturday, Feb. 27. Team Ray, pictured above, was crowned the champions. 

Players include: Ryan Jones, Myles Pratt, Will Ray, Max Luker, Finn Grady, Aiden Thacker, Jacob Shale, Joe DiMalanta and Hudson Rubin. The team is coached by Will Ray and Ryan Jones. 

Team Bell was the runner up (no photo available). Players include: Dominic Bell, Nicholas Naska, Evan Peters, Will Colafella, Eddie Marsh, Spencer Chaney, Kyle Metzler, Patrick Custy and  Nolan Trautmann. The team is coached by Pat Bell.

HCER rec basketball also held its third and fourth grade boys championship game on Saturday, Feb. 27. Team Bauer prevailed over Team Iafigliola in the contest.   Both teams and participants pictured below. 

Team Bauer Grades 3-4 HCER Rec Basketball Champions From Left to Right: Brady Besso, Charlie Harrington, Matthew Stralka, Lucas Bauer, Benny Hudec, Owen Swanson, Jaxon Wasinski, Sammy Prucha, Liam O'Donnell, Sammy Leombruno Back Row: Coaches Geoff Besso, Kevin Bauer
Team Iafigliola Grades 3-4 HCER Rec Basketball Runner Up Top Row: Beau Lightner, James McGahee, Coach Joe Iafigliola, Jacob Beebe Middle Row: Connor Iafigliola, Calvin Waller, Rosario Audino Bottom Row: Jack Biltz, Michael Rosko, Andrew Rosko, Lee Rivkin