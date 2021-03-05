Hudson Community Education and Recreation crowns boys basketball champions

Hudson Community Education and Recreation (HCER) held its seventh and eighth grade boys championship game on Saturday, Feb. 27. Team Ray, pictured above, was crowned the champions.

Players include: Ryan Jones, Myles Pratt, Will Ray, Max Luker, Finn Grady, Aiden Thacker, Jacob Shale, Joe DiMalanta and Hudson Rubin. The team is coached by Will Ray and Ryan Jones.

Team Bell was the runner up (no photo available). Players include: Dominic Bell, Nicholas Naska, Evan Peters, Will Colafella, Eddie Marsh, Spencer Chaney, Kyle Metzler, Patrick Custy and Nolan Trautmann. The team is coached by Pat Bell.

HCER rec basketball also held its third and fourth grade boys championship game on Saturday, Feb. 27. Team Bauer prevailed over Team Iafigliola in the contest. Both teams and participants pictured below.