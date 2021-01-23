Woodridge High School wrestling team pauses season due to three COVID-19 cases

The Woodridge High School wrestling team has paused its season after three members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district's leader.

Superintendent Walter Davis said the wrestling squad's season is on hold through Jan. 31. The team will not be able to participate in any meets or host practices until Feb. 1.

Noting that contact tracing is finished, Davis added there are four other members of the team that are quarantined. The remaining wrestlers that did not either test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine can still attend classes in-person, according to Davis.

Davis said the wrestling season was put on a temporary hold based on advice the district received from Summit County Public Health. The same approach was recently used for the boys basketball team when their season was paused earlier in the month due to "possible COVID exposure on the team," said Davis.

"It's not ideal, but I'd rather have them paused for a while and still be able to compete later," said Davis.

He said the district learned that one wrestler tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and then found out two more wrestlers tested positive Thursday. As a result, the Bulldog wrestling team did not travel to Ravenna High School for a scheduled meet against Ravenna and Springfield Thursday.

The wrestling team will not participate in the Green Bulldog Brawl Tournament on Saturday and the squad's meet against Norton on Jan. 28 has been postponed.

Woodridge's girls basketball team is in its second quarantine of the season through Saturday.

Cuyahoga Falls wrestling team quarantined until Jan. 29

A wrestling team at a neighboring school is also not competing in meets right now due to COVID-19. Cuyahoga Falls's middle school and high school wrestling squads are in quarantine until Jan. 29. There is one wrestler on each team who tested positive for COVID, according to Cuyahoga Falls High School Athletic Director Kenny Johnson.

The teams were placed in quarantine on Jan. 15.

