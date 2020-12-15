Bubba Arslanian named to All-MAC football team

Staff report

Aurora High School graduate Bubba Arslanian was named to the All-Mid-American Conference football team on Tuesday.

Arslanian, a 5-foot-9, 2-5-pound junior, was named to the second team at linebacker.

Arslanian led the Zips with 47 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles and 74 total tackles. He also led the team with four tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with sacks. He forced one fumble and recovered one fumble. Arslanian had single-game highs of 11 solo tackles and 16 total tackles against Bowling Green.

Akron finished the season with a 1-6 record.