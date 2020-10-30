Positive COVID-19 case halts Woodridge High School varsity, JV football games

Tonight's Woodridge High School varsity football game at Painesville Harvey has been canceled after a freshman on Woodridge's team tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district's leader.

Woodridge Superintendent Walter Davis added that the junior varsity football game with Painesville Harvey that was scheduled for Saturday has also been canceled. That contest was slated to happen at Woodridge High School.

Davis said that, per health department guidelines, members of both the varsity and junior varsity teams will have to quarantine after their teammate's positive COVID-19 test.

"This student was not in person for classes when experiencing symptoms or since," said Davis in a message that was sent out to district families early this afternoon.